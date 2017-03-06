2017 Team of the Week (Wk 1): Lions and Quakes and Timbers, oh my

The new-look San Jose Earthquakes showed plenty of promise in their season-opening 1-0 win over the Montreal Impact, and the performance has earned them three places in the first MLS Team of the Week of the 2017 season.

Anibal Godoy patrolled the midfield effectively and won the tussle at Avaya Stadium with a lovely chipped finish, earning him a slot in the TOTW alongside teammates Florian Jungwirth and rookie Nick Lima, both of whom played major roles in the Quakes’ clean sheet.

Orlando City SC christened their impressive new stadium with a hard-earned win over New York City FC and are also well represented. Solid outings from center back Jonathan Spector – making his MLS debut – and goalkeeper Joe Bendik earned them a place in this XI.

The Portland Timbers attacking duo of Fanendo Adi and Diego Valeri were key to the Timbers’ 5-1 rout of Minnesota United on Friday, and they, too, are on the inaugural 2017 TOTW.

Bench: Tim Melia, SKC; Matt Hedges, DAL; Felipe, NY; Derrick Jones, PHI; Alphonso Davies, VAN; Erick “Cubo” Torres, HOU; Cyle Larin, ORL

Coach: Wilmer Cabrera (HOU)