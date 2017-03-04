Minnesota United FC's debut loss worst in history of MLS expansion

Friday's 2017 MLS regular-season opener proved historic on multiple fronts.

It was the first match of Minnesota United's MLS history. It was the first time the Portland Timbers scored five goals at home in their own MLS tenure, these coming in a 5-1 victory at Providence Park.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, it also marked the biggest loss by an MLS expansion team making their debut.

The five goals allowed are by far the most shipped by an expansion team in their first game, beating the Timbers' own 2011 MLS debut, a 3-1 loss to Colorado. Prior to Friday, no MLS expansion team had lost by more than two goals in their first game (Miami Fusion, Chivas USA, Toronto FC, San Jose Earthquakes, Philadelphia Union, Portland and the Montreal Impact all previously lost by two goals). So the four-goal losing deficit by the Loons sets a new mark in that department as well.

Three expansion teams won their first game (Chicago Fire, Seattle Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps), and three registered debut draws (Real Salt Lake, Orlando City, New York City FC).

Minnesota United's next chance to score a first inaugural season victory is a week from Sunday, when they'll host fellow 2017 MLS expansion side Atlanta United in their first ever home game (5pm ET; ESPN2 in USA | MLS LIVE in Canada).