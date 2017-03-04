David Villa, Diego Valeri exchange Twitter love following MLS season opener

Reigning MLS MVP David Villa is clearly a big fan of Portland Timbers star Diego Valeri.

The New York City FC striker showed his Timbers counterpart some Twitter love during his two goal, one assist performance in Portland’s 5-1 win over Minnesota at Providence Park on Friday night.

What a player @DiegoDv8 — David Villa (@Guaje7Villa) March 4, 2017

Valeri clearly appreciated the praise from the Spanish legend, writing on Twitter after the game that Villa's message was "an honor coming from a player that I admire on and off the field."

Es un honor viniendo de un jugador que admiro tanto fuera y dentro de la cancha. Gracias David. https://t.co/MpByZzAtsL — Diego Valeri (@DiegoDv8) March 4, 2017

Villa and NYCFC will open their season on Sunday, when they'll take on Orlando in the inaugural match at Orlando City Stadium (5:00 pm ET; ESPN in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada). Valeri and the Timbers will return to action next Sunday at the LA Galaxy.