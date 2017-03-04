David Villa, Diego Valeri exchange Twitter love following MLS season opener

March 4, 201711:06AM EST
Sam StejskalContributor

Reigning MLS MVP David Villa is clearly a big fan of Portland Timbers star Diego Valeri.

The New York City FC striker showed his Timbers counterpart some Twitter love during his two goal, one assist performance in Portland’s 5-1 win over Minnesota at Providence Park on Friday night.

Valeri clearly appreciated the praise from the Spanish legend, writing on Twitter after the game that Villa's message was "an honor coming from a player that I admire on and off the field." 

Villa and NYCFC will open their season on Sunday, when they'll take on Orlando in the inaugural match at Orlando City Stadium (5:00 pm ET; ESPN in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada). Valeri and the Timbers will return to action next Sunday at the LA Galaxy

