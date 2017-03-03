Portland Timbers 5, Minnesota United 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Minnesota United opened their MLS era on Friday night, but the Portland Timbers dampened the expansion team's spirits for the occasion with a 5-1 home victory at Providence Park.

The Timbers opened the scoring on the 2017 season via Lawrence Olum off a free kick. They doubled their lead just after halftime, as Diego Valeri headed home a cross from Sebastian Blanco. Minnesota scored their first goal in MLS in the 79th minute, courtesy of Christian "Superman" Ramirez, but a penalty taken three minutes later by Valeri extended the lead once more. Fanendo Adi put the finishing touch on the game with two breakaway goals in second-half injury time.

Goals

14' – POR – Lawrence Olum Watch

47' – POR – Diego Valeri Watch

79' – MIN – Christian Ramirez Watch

82' – POR – Diego Valeri Watch

91' – POR – Fanendo Adi Watch

93' – POR – Fanendo Adi Watch

Three Things

TIMBERS ADDITIONS MAKE THE GRADE: Adi and Valeri may have scored the bulk of the goals, but don't forget about the impact of the three newcomers in Portland's starting XI. David Guzman busted up lots of plays in midfield, Olum was the unlikely choice to get the MLS season's first goal, and Designated Player Blanco grabbed an assist and won the foul that set up the first goal. Sure, the sample size is tiny, but it was a good start for the new guys. HISTORY AT PROVIDENCE PARK: Adi's late contributions helped the Timbers make history at their home ground, scoring five for the first time at home in their MLS era. Add that it was the third time in their MLS team history they've done it anywhere, and all in all it was a commanding performance for Portland. RAMIREZ OPENS MLS ACCOUNT: A positive on the night was Ramirez notching his first -- and Minnesota United's first -- goal in MLS. It was somewhat surprising to see the striker and good friend Miguel Ibarra start the match on the bench, but Ramirez's tally could open the door to more playing time. Superman pulls one back for @MNUFC, scoring the first MLS goal in club history. #MNUFC https://t.co/QsjwGTjbns — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 4, 2017

