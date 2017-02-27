Veteran midfielder Mauro Rosales returns to Vancouver Whitecaps

Mauro Rosales is returning to a familiar team, as the Vancouver Whitecaps announced on Monday the signing of the veteran midfielder for the 2017 season, with a club option for the 2018 season.

The 36-year-old returns to Vancouver after spending the 2016 season with FC Dallas, where he helped the team win the US Open Cup and Supporters' Shield. He spent almost a season and a half with the Whitecaps in his first stint, after being traded to the Canadian side from Chivas USA in Aug. 2014.

"Mauro is a senior player who brings tremendous leadership and commitment to our locker room, someone who can connect with players while still playing with them," said Whitecaps FC head coach Carl Robinson in a team statement. "We missed him last year both for what he brought on and off the field. We have some talented young attacking players, and along with our coaching staff, Mauro is one of the best ones to teach them. He brings professionalism, the right attitude, and demands the best from teammates. He is a welcome addition back to our club."

The Argentine will not be eligible to play in Vancouver's 2016-17 CONCACAF Champions League campaign, which continues on Thursday against the New York Red Bulls at BC Place (10 pm ET, UDN/CONCACAF's Facebook page), as he is cap-tied to Dallas for the ongoing tournament.