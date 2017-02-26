Patrick Vieira: NYCFC roster "is much better than it was last year"

As he wraps up his second MLS preseason, New York City FC coach Patrick Vieira has a better idea of the kinds of challenges he and his squad will be facing over the summer than he did a year ago. And according to Vieira, his side is much improved over the 2016 team that finished second in the Eastern Conference, behind the rival New York Red Bulls, and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

“Last year was a good season, but it wasn’t good enough for us as a club, and what we wanted to achieve,” Vieira said on a conference call Thursday afternoon to discuss the team’s spring fortunes. “And I believe that this year the team is stronger than it was last year – I think the roster is much better than it was last year.”

The most notable change from last year’s roster is the departure of midfielder Frank Lampard, who retired and was replaced as a DP by Argentine attacker Maxi Moralez. Also the club will have a new goalkeeper, as last season’s starter, Josh Saunders, is gone, replaced by former Chicago Fire No. 1 Sean Johnson.

With David Villa and Andrea Pirlo still leading the way for NYCFC, Vieira said this year’s roster is better than last year’s because it has versatility and depth that the 2016 group did not have.

“I think we have better players overall,’’ he said. “I think last year we didn’t have so many choices, regarding the players that we had. I think this year there will be more competitiveness between the players and that will help to get the best of every single one of them.’’

According to Vieira, there is competition all over the field, including in the goal, where Johnson will have to fend off Eirik Johansen, who finished last season as the starter, and last year’s third choice Andre Rawls, who Vieira said has played well this season when he’s gotten a chance.

“We have three good players (in the goal),’’ Vieira said. “And that is what I want. I want the players to fight for the spot; I don’t want them to feel comfortable and thinking they’re going to play every week. No, it’s not like that. You have to work hard to earn your spot.’’

Vieira said he could not answer when asked who he anticipated might fill the No. 6 defensive midfield role for the team, previously filled by the now-retired Andoni Iraola, saying that some of the candidates were late to arrive to camp and have not been able to play. He said he’ll have a better idea after Saturday’s preseason match in Arizona.

One intriguing name that came up in his briefing was 16-year-old James Sands, the academy product who has impressed Vieira greatly in the preseason. Sands played some as a No. 6, and also as a center back. He is with the team through Sunday, and then leaves to join the US Under-17 team on Monday. Vieira said the NYCFC braintrust discusses Sands every day, trying to figure out what will be best for him and for the club. But he wasn’t saying Thursday whether he thinks the club might keep Sands with the first team this season.

“We really need to think carefully about how can we help him to develop, and what is the best next step for him,’’ Vieira said. “That is a discussion that we are having every single day. We know that he will be very busy next year with the Under-17 World Cup. He will be spending a lot of time with the national team, so we have to look at how much time will he be spending with us, the time that he’s going to spend with the national team, and then we’re going to make the right decision to help him develop himself. He is somebody that I like a lot.’’