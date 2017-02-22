Diego Valeri devoted to helping better Portland on and off the field

For Diego Valeri, Portland is more than just the city that he plays in professionally.

It is also his adopted home.

Valeri has been with the Timbers since 2013, and in that time he has fallen head over heels with Portland and the life it offers him and his family -- so much so that the 30-year-old Argentine, who won the 2015 MLS Cup MVP award, has immersed himself in the community. He plays games in the offseason with Timbers and Thorns fans, takes time to give back to the city, and is devoted to improving Portland any way he can.

"I believe that this is about more than a club," Valeri told the Oregonian in a recent feature documenting his love for Portland. "It's a city and I want to be involved with the people who help it to be a better city."

You can read the full story on Valeri, what he does in Portland and how he gives back to the community at OregonLive.com.