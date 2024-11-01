Zack Steffen aims to "build something" with Colorado Rapids

These are the moments Zack Steffen joined the Colorado Rapids for.

"To be a true leader, to be kind of the voice of the locker and be a stable player and person," Steffen said on Breakaway.

After half a decade in Europe, the veteran US men's national team goalkeeper returned to MLS this season a far more accomplished and experienced player than the one who departed Columbus Crew for Premier League titans Manchester City back in 2019.

Season-defining moment

Colorado will need that leadership from the 29-year-old Friday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, as they look to keep their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoff chances alive against the LA Galaxy (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

A 5-0 loss in Game 1 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series has the Rapids on the ropes and needing a season-saving performance.

They've proven worthy of big moments this year, particularly with Steffen's heroic performances in goal leading the club to a third-place finish in Leagues Cup 2024 over the summer.

"I'm just gonna continue to go about my business and be the best that I can be," he said. "And really try to build something with the Rapids."