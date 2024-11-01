Breakaway

Zack Steffen aims to "build something" with Colorado Rapids

MLSsoccer staff

These are the moments Zack Steffen joined the Colorado Rapids for.

After half a decade in Europe, the veteran US men's national team goalkeeper returned to MLS this season a far more accomplished and experienced player than the one who departed Columbus Crew for Premier League titans Manchester City back in 2019.

"To be a true leader, to be kind of the voice of the locker and be a stable player and person," Steffen said on Breakaway.

Season-defining moment

Colorado will need that leadership from the 29-year-old Friday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, as they look to keep their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoff chances alive against the LA Galaxy (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

A 5-0 loss in Game 1 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series has the Rapids on the ropes and needing a season-saving performance.

They've proven worthy of big moments this year, particularly with Steffen's heroic performances in goal leading the club to a third-place finish in Leagues Cup 2024 over the summer.

"I'm just gonna continue to go about my business and be the best that I can be," he said. "And really try to build something with the Rapids."

Watch Steffen's full Breakaway episode on YouTube or MLS Season Pass.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Breakaway Matchday Zack Steffen Colorado Rapids

Related Stories

Cucho Hernández answers when Columbus Crew "needs it the most"
How Héctor Herrera makes Houston Dynamo reach "our best"
Denis Bouanga: What makes LAFC star "the most dangerous player" in MLS?
More News
More News
New York Red Bulls seek "repeat performance" to finish off Columbus Crew upset

New York Red Bulls seek "repeat performance" to finish off Columbus Crew upset
Who's in, who's out? Portland Timbers, Nashville SC continue 2025 roster moves

Who's in, who's out? Portland Timbers, Nashville SC continue 2025 roster moves
Zack Steffen aims to "build something" with Colorado Rapids

Zack Steffen aims to "build something" with Colorado Rapids
Your Friday Kickoff: Will Orlando, Galaxy lock up Conference Semifinal spots tonight?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Will Orlando, Galaxy lock up Conference Semifinal spots tonight?
Player Availability Report - Round One Game 2

Player Availability Report - Round One Game 2
Video
Video
Twellman's Takes: Will Brad Guzan & Atlanta United shock Inter Miami?
0:57
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Will Brad Guzan & Atlanta United shock Inter Miami?
Twellman's Takes: Do Houston stand a chance without Coco Carrasquilla?
0:49
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Do Houston stand a chance without Coco Carrasquilla?
Twellman's Takes: Are LA Galaxy the Western Conference favorites?
1:05
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Are LA Galaxy the Western Conference favorites?
Disciplinary Committee: 10.28.24 SEA-HOU Carrasquilla RC failure to leave field 66min
1:45

Disciplinary Committee: 10.28.24 SEA-HOU Carrasquilla RC failure to leave field 66min