Adiós LIGA MX! Steffen leads Rapids magical run to Leagues Cup semis

Djordje Mihailovic 's PG-13 post-game exclamation perfectly encapsulated the jubilation among Rapids players and staff after their win, the latest in a season that has transcended expectations under head coach Chris Armas.

"Up the f*ckin' 'Pids!" quoth Djordje Mihailovic on live Apple TV after his Colorado Rapids knock off Club América on penalties in the Leagues Cup quarters, their fourth consecutive win over Liga MX opposition. pic.twitter.com/ve0eFdVoGj

Upward trajectory

Heading into Leagues Cup, the Rapids were in fourth place in the Western Conference, with six wins from their last nine matches and a squad that had generally punched above its weight. That trend has only continued in the tournament.

"I think it's rare that you get to be part of groups that are really team first, all about the team, that run for each other, suffer together," reflected Armas after the match. "They win together, they lose together, but they are together. And I try to remind them that that is rare and you gotta keep fighting for it and live-time appreciate it. So yeah, what you heard is joy, pure joy that only football and sport can do for you."

Zack Steffen echoed those sentiments.

"The boys were incredible. Defensively, we didn’t give them much. We kept defending, we kept attacking," he beamed on Apple TV. "The boys put everything they had out on the field and when it comes to penalties anything can happen. And yeah, we’re moving on, we’re staying alive."

Winning four matches in a row against LIGA MX opposition puts the Rapids in rarified air. Armas realized that, while also acknowledging the advantages he's had.