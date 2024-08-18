Adiós LIGA MX! Steffen leads Rapids magical run to Leagues Cup semis

Four in a row!
The Colorado Rapids have beaten four LIGA MX sides in a row, culminating with a penalty shootout win over Club América in Saturday night's Leagues Cup semifinal match.
Djordje Mihailovic's PG-13 post-game exclamation perfectly encapsulated the jubilation among Rapids players and staff after their win, the latest in a season that has transcended expectations under head coach Chris Armas.
Upward trajectory
Heading into Leagues Cup, the Rapids were in fourth place in the Western Conference, with six wins from their last nine matches and a squad that had generally punched above its weight. That trend has only continued in the tournament.
"I think it's rare that you get to be part of groups that are really team first, all about the team, that run for each other, suffer together," reflected Armas after the match. "They win together, they lose together, but they are together. And I try to remind them that that is rare and you gotta keep fighting for it and live-time appreciate it. So yeah, what you heard is joy, pure joy that only football and sport can do for you."
Zack Steffen echoed those sentiments.
"The boys were incredible. Defensively, we didn’t give them much. We kept defending, we kept attacking," he beamed on Apple TV. "The boys put everything they had out on the field and when it comes to penalties anything can happen. And yeah, we’re moving on, we’re staying alive."
Winning four matches in a row against LIGA MX opposition puts the Rapids in rarified air. Armas realized that, while also acknowledging the advantages he's had.
"If we had to play these games in Mexico, I think it's a different story in a lot of these games," he admitted. "But yes, we beat four Mexican teams in a row. León, Juárez, Toluca, and now América. So I'm not sure if it's ever been done before. But it's tremendous for our group."
Steffen heroics
Colorado wouldn't have survived without Steffen. The U.S. international was unbeatable in goal, making several highlight-reel saves during the match before extending the heroics in the shootout. He made one save before eventually converting the winning spot kick himself to book a semifinal date at LAFC's BMO Field Wednesday (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"Some people that might be listening in the media, especially back home, they know that at one point, there were a lot of critics out there about Zach Steffen," Armas said of his 'keeper. "What I've gotten to see on the inside of our locker room, on the pitch, is a professional. Top talent. He's a real man on the pitch. He's a leader, leads by example. He's everything we want the Colorado Rapids to be about. Quality, aggressive, humble, very humble person. So yeah, look, he's been there all year for us."
"Keep this ride going"
The Rapids aren't done yet. Although they'll be the heavy underdogs going into their match against LAFC, they'll bet on themselves like they've done all year. They certainly won't back down.
"We're excited that we're moving on in the tournament and have another game. We earned another match at LAFC in their building, another difficult, difficult game. But we'll get ready for that," Armas said with a smile.
"We're going to want to keep this ride going."