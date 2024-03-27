Your Wednesday Kickoff: Who are the most surprising teams so far in 2024?

FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal will undergo season-ending surgery to address cartilage damage in his left knee. An update on his recovery will be provided upon completion of the surgery.

The Professional Referee Organization (PRO) and Professional Soccer Referees Association (PSRA) have finalized a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The agreement, covering the next seven years from 2024 through 2030, represents the longest CBA for match officials in Major League Soccer history. The match officials represented by PSRA will return to officiate MLS games beginning Saturday, March 30 (Matchday 7).

Anyway, the early returns on the accuracy of those predictions have been, as always, mixed at best. However, a few teams have been more of a surprise than others. To find out which ones, I looked at each team’s average preseason projection and compared it to their current spot in the standings.

Y’all should know how we feel about the MLS Soccer Dot Com preseason predictions at this point. Even calling them “educated guesses” is probably a step too far considering how impossible it is to predict this league. They’re not gospel. But they are a good barometer for the general vibe around a team heading into the year. Plus people get to yell about something and someone or a team's social media account gets to post “WE KEPT RECEIPTS” content at the end of the year when their team finishes eighth instead of 12th.

Hand up here. I had Dallas third in the Western Conference. The average prediction had them fifth.

The logic here still feels fine. First and foremost, everyone beyond LAFC and Seattle (yes we’re going to get there) felt like an uncertainty. You could have put spots 3-12 in any order and it would have made some sense. Second, Dallas didn’t entertain last year, but they did put together consistent performances defensively. They allowed the second-fewest goals in the conference. When you combined that solidity with an expensive DP striker in Petar Musa, and preseason reports the team’s switch to a back three had them looking Columbus Crew-esque, it made sense to think they could jump a few spots from their seventh-place finish in 2023.

Instead, they have just three points through four games. Their lone win came in stoppage time against San Jose. They haven’t turned into a dynamic attacking side and may have even started to abandon the back three. And now Paxton Pomykal is out for the season.