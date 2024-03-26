Jeremy Ebobisse plays super sub for San Jose | Energy Moment of the Matchday

However, the 27-year-old still played the hero for the Quakes. Just six minutes after replacing Preston Judd, and literally within seconds of the Sounders' Danny Musovski's equalizing in the 81st minute, Ebobisse scored the 3-2 game-winner (82') to give San Jose their first victory of 2024 for the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 6.

Ebobisse, who started San Jose's first four games of the season before his role changed in Matchday 6, was more concerned with getting his team back in the win column than opening his account for the year.

“We all want to be on the field and we are going to make the most of it when we are on it. It does not mean you don't have each other's backs," the once-capped US international said post-match. "The situation on the field is for one striker. Even if you want to be the best for yourself, you have to acknowledge when things are going right.”

Even with the burden of a first win out of the way, Ebobisse warned his teammates against complacency.

"We just won one game at home, and it was a nail-biter. It does not mean we are flying," he said. "So we need to keep it in context by appreciating the good, learning from today, and finding a way to capitalize on the next opportunity.”