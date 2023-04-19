Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which MLS teams are over and underperforming their xGoals?

Ok, yep, I couldn’t help myself. I should probably wait two more weeks before I start trying to take away too much from underlying numbers like expected goals. But, like, here’s the thing. I’m not sure anyone outside of St. Louis wants to read another “Has anyone noticed St. Louis is winning lots of games???” newsletter. It’s a non-CCL Wednesday; no one needs me to comment on anything USMNT related ever, and I just really like talking about this stuff because it’s about as objective as we can get with analysis in this sport, even if it’s imperfect.

Remember, when we talk about expected goals (xG), we’re talking about the quality and quantity of the chances a team creates or allows. If I said “Team A is more likely to perform better than Team B because Team A creates better chances and allows fewer chances” you’d say “Well, yeah, duh.” When we use xG, it’s the same statement. If Team A’s expected goal differential is 7.10 and Team B’s expected goal differential is -2.04, all I’m saying is that Team A (Actually LAFC) creates more and better chances than their opponents while Team B (Actually Sporting KC) does not. Generally, teams will eventually earn results close to how their chance creation numbers suggest they should. Unless they’re Austin and defy the odds for an entire season. Which hey, speaking of…