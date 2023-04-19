Canadian Championship: CF Montréal avoid Cupset, Toronto FC next in quarters

CF Montréal scored twice in a five-minute span in the first half to defeat Vaughan SC, 2-0, in the preliminary round of the 2023 Canadian Championship at Stade Saputo Tuesday night.

The result ensures an all-MLS meeting in the quarterfinals with Toronto FC hosting Montréal in the latest edition of the Canadian Classique.

After an early scare, which saw Vaughan’s Omar Marzouk got played behind the Montréal defense, only to be done in by a heavy touch, the hosts struck twice just past the half-hour mark to essentially put the League 1 Ontario side away.

Homegrown midfielder Sean Rea settled a headed ball off a corner kick and fired a low shot with his left foot to put CF Montréal in front, 1-0, in the 31st minute.

Sunusi Ibrahim doubled the advantage five minutes later, tapping in a terrific cross from Ariel Lassiter from the edge of the six-yard box.