New England Revolution sign veteran defender Ben Sweat

The New England Revolution have bolstered their fullback depth, announcing Tuesday they've signed Ben Sweat through the 2023 season with a club option for 2024. Sweat will occupy a supplemental roster slot.

The eight-year MLS veteran most recently featured for Sporting Kansas City, where he made 25 appearances (22 starts) after joining the club prior to the 2022 season. He logged three assists over that span before he was waived by the Western Conference side in early April. The 31-year-old will provide a well-tested option behind first-choice starters DeJuan Jones and Brandon Bye.

“Ben Sweat is an experienced defender in our league, and his arrival adds depth and versatility to our roster,” New England head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena said in a release.

Sweat has 121 MLS appearances under his belt (106 starts) across stints with New York City FC, Inter Miami CF, Austin FC and Sporting KC. His best stretch came during his tenure with NYCFC from 2017-19, when he was a regular at left back, ending his run with the Cityzens with one goal and nine assists in 72 league matches.

He joins New England as the Revs are enjoying a fast start to their 2023 campaign, currently perched in the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 5W-1L-2D record (17 points) through Matchday 8. They'll look to continue that strong form in Matchday 9 with a Saturday home clash against Sweat's former club in Sporting Kansas City (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

