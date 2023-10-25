Your Wednesday Kickoff: One reason why each Wild Card team could advance tonight

The LA Galaxy have opened a Designated Player roster spot for the 2024 MLS season, announcing Monday winger Douglas Costa and the club have parted ways . The former Brazil international was only under contract through 2023. With Chicharito reportedly out of contract, the Galaxy could have multiple Designated Player spots to fill this offseason.

In the Eastern Conference, the New York Red Bulls (8) take on Charlotte FC (9) at 7:30 pm ET on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. In the West, Sporting Kansas City (8) host the San Jose Earthquakes (9) at 9:30 pm ET on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Loser goes home. Winner moves on to Round One. Happy playoffs, y’all.

In fact, San Jose came into this one having scored multiple goals just twice in the 11 games since Leagues Cup. That included a 3-0 shutout loss to this same Sporting team. Single-elimination games don’t always follow the established rules, though. They’re dice rolls at their core and San Jose put themselves in position to catch a few breaks. Throw in solid performances from Matthew Hoppe and Carlos Gruezo in midfield, add in some missed chances for SKC, and you have a formula that explains why tonight belonged to the Quakes.

The Quakes' excellent attacking performance didn’t come out of nowhere. We know how good Espinoza and Ebobisse can be at their best. But their best hasn’t been the norm as of late. San Jose came into the night having scored exactly one goal in each of their last five games. Yikes.

Cristian Espinoza put on a show, didn’t he? The Quakes were never going to slow down SKC entirely, but they always had a chance to go punch-for-punch in attack if Espinoza and Jeremy Ebobisse came up big. Both of the Quakes’ stars did just that against a team that still has a few fatal flaws defensively.

Charlotte FC won because…

King Karol did the dang thing, didn’t he? You don’t get many opportunities against the Red Bulls in a normal year. This year, they limited opponents’ chances at an elite rate. However, there’s always the opportunity to break through the press and earn one or two high-probability chances in front of goal. It might be the only two chances you get all night, but you can put this New York side in a bad spot quickly if you take full advantage of those opportunities.

Fortunately for Charlotte, both of those chances fell to Karol Swiderski. He’s been the only truly effective attacking force for this team since their inception, and it felt like it had to be him if it was going to be anybody. He proved tonight why having a match-winning-caliber player in attack is so critical in the playoffs. Once the Red Bulls went down they had no one to turn to.