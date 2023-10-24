Power Rankings: Columbus Crew, Seattle Sounders surge into playoffs

A few months ago, the Whitecaps faced LAFC in Concacaf Champions League . That didn’t go so well. LAFC and Bouanga pummeled the Whitecaps in Vancouver in the first leg and that was that. Things feel a whole lot different now.

The Whitecaps have been up and down at times, but have improved more than they’ve regressed. LAFC seemed to have taken a half step or two backward. On Saturday, in a high-stakes Decision Day game against LAFC, the Whitecaps looked far from the overwhelmed group that got run off the field in early April. Yeah, Bouanga still got one over on them, but just the one. Vancouver earned a 1-1 draw and a rematch with LAFC in Round One. This time, they might have a little bit more to offer.