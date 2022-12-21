Your Wednesday Kickoff: Deep cuts from the 2023 MLS regular season schedule release

New York City FC have loaned midfielder Nicolas Acevedo to new City Football Group side Esporte Clube Bahia in Brazil through December 2023. The 23-year-old Uruguayan registered one assist in 67 regular-season appearances (43 starts) across three seasons, logging nearly 3,800 minutes.

The MLS SuperDraft 2023 presented by adidas is set for today at 5 p.m. ET. Here’s everything you need to know.

The full 2023 Regular Season schedule for Major League Soccer is here. Take look at each team’s schedule here.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

New schedule dropped yesterday. You can download your team’s calendar here . There will rightfully be a lot of focus on the big games like a Rose Bowl El Trafico on Feb. 25 and the St. Louis CITY SC home opener on March 4. But I’m going to take a guess if you’re reading this newsletter for more than the first time, you have a more ”refined” palate when it comes to MLS. Why else would you follow The Daily Kickoff to somewhere between a second to 1,035th location? Here’s a look ahead to some of the games that might be more fitting for someone who appreciates the finer parts of MLS.

Austin FC vs. CF Montréal - March 4, 8:30 pm ET

If you’ve been reading this newsletter the past few months, you’re probably keenly aware of two things: Austin outperformed their xG, and CF Montréal accidentally bumped the reset button and returned to a save point far, far earlier in the game. Folks, I hope you’re prepared for a regression derby. In just the span of a few months, it’s highly possible the quality of what would have been a matchup between second seeds in last year’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs secretly looks a lot more like a battle between fringe playoff teams. Someone will come away with a win here and be far too overconfident about their early-season prospects. And it will probably be Montréal, because Austin has to worry about Champions League like three days after this.

Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United - March 11, 12 pm ET

Atlanta start the year with home games against San Jose and Toronto. Let’s say for purposes of this exercise both of those are wins. Optimism is high to begin the Lagerwey era. And then, boom, they go up the road to Charlotte in front of 30k people and lose to a team that just started playing soccer last season in the SEC on Jefferson Pilot time slot. Again. I’m just saying, it might inspire some panic. And isn’t that what MLS fandom is all about?

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Toronto FC - March 25, 10:30 pm ET

Toronto go across the country for an MLS After Dark special in a battle of 2022’s most all-gas, no-brakes, seriously no brakes, oh god, oh no, the-brakes-are-not-working teams. There are like 12 goals in this one, I can feel it.

Seattle Sounders vs. St. Louis CITY SC - April 8, 10:30 pm ET

St. Louis CITY SC vs. FC Cincinnati - April 15, 8:30 pm ET

I grouped these two together because up until this point in the season, St. Louis are going to have it a little easy. Not gentle by any means, but, for the most part, avoiding the best rosters in the league. Then this two-game stretch hits and things could get a little ugly. Maybe they get through it without taking much damage and we can go all in on St. Louis as the next great expansion team. But also maybe they get their rudest introduction to the league yet.

New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union - May 6, 7:30 pm ET

For all the fans of an average pass completion percentage between both teams hovering around 45%. I see you and I appreciate you.

Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United - May 17, 7:30 pm ET

D.C. United face down the team that beat them by an aggregate score of 13-0 last season.

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United - June 24, 7:30 pm ET

Hey, did you know that you, yes you, have as many wins in the regular season against the New York Red Bulls as Atlanta United Football Club do? This one is for all the folks who love exercises in futility.

Inter Miami vs. Austin FC - July 1, 7:30 pm ET

Lionel Messi’s first game (maybe?)

Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew - July 4, 7:30 pm ET

Lionel Messi’s first game? Like for a holiday treat?

Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC - Aug. 20, 7:30 pm ET

Ok, really though, Messi’s first game.

D.C. United vs. San Jose Earthquakes - Sept. 9, 7:30 pm ET

The scheduling powers that be were kind enough to give us one cross-conference matchup between last year’s two worst teams. We’ll be a long time removed from that at this point in the season. But it’s important to keep what’s sacred sacred for as long as you can.

This is also somehow just one of three games this Saturday, so your options are limited here. You’re going to have to watch this to some extent. Buckle up.

Columbus Crew vs. CF Montréal - Sep. 2, 7:30 pm ET

CF Montréal vs. Columbus Crew - Oct. 21, Time TBD

We have to wait far, far too long for our first matchup between the team Wilfried Nancy is currently coaching and the team Wilfried Nancy coached the last two seasons. But we finally get it for the first time in September. And since we had to wait so long for it, we get rewarded for our patience by getting the same game on Decision Day, too. It’s hard to be so blessed sometimes.

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Seattle Sounders - Oct. 21, Time TBD

The new kids get a Decision Day home game against Seattle. If it has any meaning at this point for either team, it’s going to be an insane atmosphere. Just imagine a world in which St. Louis have a chance to either make the playoffs or keep Seattle from making the playoffs on the final day of the season. Mostly though, imagine the “keep Seattle from making the playoffs” part. Look, some scripts just write themselves.

D.C. United vs. Houston Dynamo FC - MLS Cup, TBD