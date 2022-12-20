2023 MLS Regular Season schedule announced

The full 2023 Regular Season schedule for Major League Soccer is here!
View all 34 games for your favorite club:
- Atlanta United
- Austin FC
- Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew
- D.C. United
- FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo FC
- Los Angeles Football Club
- LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal
- Nashville SC
- New England Revolution
- New York City FC
- New York Red Bulls
- Orlando City SC
- Philadelphia Union
- Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake
- San Jose Earthquakes
- Seattle Sounders FC
- Sporting Kansas City
- St. Louis CITY SC
- Toronto FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Watch every match on MLS Season Pass
Debuting in the 2023 season, MLS Season Pass is an unprecedented subscription service available to fans in over 100 countries and regions featuring live broadcasts and replays of every match of the MLS regular season, Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – all in one place and with no blackouts. Learn more
MLS Season Pass subscriptions start on February 1, 2023
- Visit apple.co/MLSNotifyMe to sign up for updates about MLS Season Pass
- Season Ticket Holder Benefit: Each full-season ticket account will include one subscription to the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (one per account*) Learn more
Schedule predictability
The majority of games during the 2023 season will be played on Saturdays, and select Wednesdays, with 7:30 pm local start times. To complement the action, MLS Season Pass will offer a five-hour live whip-around show, capturing all of the key moments from every match from the start of the Eastern Conference games through the final whistle of the Western Conference games (7:30 pm ET to 12:30 am ET).
Stay connected
- Sync the schedule to your calendar for match reminders or schedule updates
- Download our FREE app
Linear TV availability
Select matches will also be available on FOX networks in the U.S., and on TSN and RDS in Canada.
- United States: FOX Sports will air 34 games in 2023, including 15 matches on FOX and 19 games on FS1, with all FOX Sports broadcasts also providing Spanish-language on FOX Deportes.
- Canada: In the coming weeks, the extensive schedule of TSN and RDS regular season matches will be announced, with at least one match per week featuring a Canadian team.
MLS is Back Opening Weekend
MLS is Back on Saturday, Feb. 25, as teams take the pitch in their 2023 debuts. All matches during the MLS is Back opening weekend will be available to watch for free on the Apple TV app.
Highlights include:
- Feb. 25: Nashville SC vs. NYCFC at 4:30 pm ET (first game)
- Feb. 25: LA Galaxy vs. LAFC at 9:30 pm ET (El Trafico)
St. Louis CITY SC debut
St. Louis CITY SC, the league’s 29th team, kick off their inaugural campaign at Austin FC on Feb. 25 at 8:30 pm ET (Matchday 1).
They then make their highly-anticipated home debut against last year’s newcomers Charlotte FC. That Matchday 2 game is set for March 4 at 8:30 pm ET at CITYPARK, which has a capacity crowd of 22,500.
Rivalry Week Returns
Rivalry Week will present four days of the league’s fiercest rivalry matchups from May 13-20.
2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target
The 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is set for Wednesday, July 19 at Audi Field, home of D.C. United. The opponent for Major League Soccer’s showcase event will be announced at a later date.
Leagues Cup break
In a monumental new chapter for North American soccer, beginning in 2023, all 47 MLS and LIGA MX clubs will compete in a completely reimagined Leagues Cup: an annual, month-long, Concacaf-sanctioned tournament.
The MLS regular season will pause following the July 15 games for Leagues Cup play and resume on Aug. 20.
MLS Cup rematch
A rematch of MLS Cup 2022 and last year’s two best regular season teams will feature the Philadelphia Union against LAFC on Sept. 23.
MLS Decision Day 2023
The regular season’s final matchday is Oct. 21; all teams will face intra-conference opponents with everything on the line in a battle for playoff spots and seeding. MLS Decision Day kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs
At the end of the regular season, the top teams from each conference will qualify for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. More details will be announced at a later date.
MLS Schedule construction
The 15 Eastern Conference teams will play:
- Two games vs. each intra-conference opponent (28 games)
- One game vs. six different cross-conference opponents (6 games)
The 14 Western Conference teams will play:
- Two games vs. each intra-conference opponent (26 games)
- One game vs. 1 or 2 additional intra-conference opponents (1-2 games)
- One game vs. 6 or 7 different cross-conference opponents (6-7 games)
Additional notes
International windows: MLS will pause during the October and November FIFA international windows. MLS clubs were presented with the option to play during the June and September FIFA international window, with 13 clubs electing to do so.
2023 Concacaf Champions League: The five MLS teams that have qualified for the 2023 Concacaf Champions League will begin Round of 16 play on March 7-9. They are: Austin FC, Orlando City SC, LAFC, Philadelphia Union and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
2022 FIFA Club World Cup: Seattle Sounders FC will make history when competing in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off Feb. 1-11 in Morocco. Match dates and times have yet to be confirmed.