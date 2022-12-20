2023 MLS Regular Season schedule announced

The majority of games during the 2023 season will be played on Saturdays, and select Wednesdays, with 7:30 pm local start times . To complement the action, MLS Season Pass will offer a five-hour live whip-around show, capturing all of the key moments from every match from the start of the Eastern Conference games through the final whistle of the Western Conference games (7:30 pm ET to 12:30 am ET).

Debuting in the 2023 season, MLS Season Pass is an unprecedented subscription service available to fans in over 100 countries and regions featuring live broadcasts and replays of every match of the MLS regular season, Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – all in one place and with no blackouts . Learn more

Select matches will also be available on FOX networks in the U.S., and on TSN and RDS in Canada.

Rivalry Week will present four days of the league’s fiercest rivalry matchups from May 13-20.

They then make their highly-anticipated home debut against last year’s newcomers Charlotte FC. That Matchday 2 game is set for March 4 at 8:30 pm ET at CITYPARK, which has a capacity crowd of 22,500.

St. Louis CITY SC, the league’s 29th team, kick off their inaugural campaign at Austin FC on Feb. 25 at 8:30 pm ET (Matchday 1).

MLS is Back on Saturday, Feb. 25, as teams take the pitch in their 2023 debuts. All matches during the MLS is Back opening weekend will be available to watch for free on the Apple TV app.

A rematch of MLS Cup 2022 and last year’s two best regular season teams will feature the Philadelphia Union against LAFC on Sept. 23.

The MLS regular season will pause following the July 15 games for Leagues Cup play and resume on Aug. 20.

In a monumental new chapter for North American soccer, beginning in 2023, all 47 MLS and LIGA MX clubs will compete in a completely reimagined Leagues Cup: an annual, month-long, Concacaf-sanctioned tournament.

The 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is set for Wednesday, July 19 at Audi Field, home of D.C. United. The opponent for Major League Soccer’s showcase event will be announced at a later date.

MLS Decision Day 2023

The regular season’s final matchday is Oct. 21; all teams will face intra-conference opponents with everything on the line in a battle for playoff spots and seeding. MLS Decision Day kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

At the end of the regular season, the top teams from each conference will qualify for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. More details will be announced at a later date.

MLS Schedule construction

The 15 Eastern Conference teams will play:

Two games vs. each intra-conference opponent (28 games)

One game vs. six different cross-conference opponents (6 games)

The 14 Western Conference teams will play:

Two games vs. each intra-conference opponent (26 games)

One game vs. 1 or 2 additional intra-conference opponents (1-2 games)

One game vs. 6 or 7 different cross-conference opponents (6-7 games)

Additional notes

International windows: MLS will pause during the October and November FIFA international windows. MLS clubs were presented with the option to play during the June and September FIFA international window, with 13 clubs electing to do so.

2023 Concacaf Champions League: The five MLS teams that have qualified for the 2023 Concacaf Champions League will begin Round of 16 play on March 7-9. They are: Austin FC, Orlando City SC, LAFC, Philadelphia Union and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.