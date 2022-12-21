MLS veteran forward Tesho Akindele announces retirement

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Retirement

Tesho Akindele has announced his retirement from professional soccer, ending a nine-year MLS career for the Canadian international forward.

Akindele spent 2019-22 playing for Orlando City SC, plus spent 2014-18 with FC Dallas after being selected in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2014 MLS SuperDraft.

The 30-year-old had 43 goals and 16 assists across 237 regular-season games, winning US Open Cup titles with both Orlando and Dallas. He was also named the 2014 MLS Rookie of the Year (an award now known as Young Player of the Year).