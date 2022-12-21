Transfer Tracker

MLS veteran forward Tesho Akindele announces retirement

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Tesho Akindele

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Retirement

Tesho Akindele has announced his retirement from professional soccer, ending a nine-year MLS career for the Canadian international forward.

Akindele spent 2019-22 playing for Orlando City SC, plus spent 2014-18 with FC Dallas after being selected in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2014 MLS SuperDraft.

The 30-year-old had 43 goals and 16 assists across 237 regular-season games, winning US Open Cup titles with both Orlando and Dallas. He was also named the 2014 MLS Rookie of the Year (an award now known as Young Player of the Year).

“Soccer gave me more than I could have ever asked for,” Akindele wrote. “The places I've been, the memories I've made, the people I've met. The successes and the failures. It was all a dream come true!”

Akindele had three goals in 19 appearances for Canada, last playing for Les Rouges at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup

He played college soccer at the Colorado School of Mines, then became the highest-drafted NCAA Division II player in MLS history.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Orlando City SC Tesho Akindele

