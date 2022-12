MLS SuperDraft 2023 eligible players

Abualnadi, Mohammad - Defender - Pittsburgh | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: Sporting KC

Achara, Ugochukwu - Forward - Louisville | Age: 22

Afonso, Marco - Forward - UNC - Greensboro | Age: 25

Afrifa, Stephen - Forward - FIU | Age: 21

Aghedo, London - Defender - Air Force Academy | Age: 22

Agostinelli, Carlo - Midfielder - Stanford

Agyemang, Patrick - Forward - Rhode Island | Age: 22

Ahlander, Knut - Midfielder - SMU | Age: 24

Ajago, Forster - Forward - Dayton

Akinjogbin, Ade - Defender - Duquesne | Age: 23

Akinlosotu , Justus - Defender - Mount Saint Mary's | Age: 21

Akpunonu, Joey - Defender - Bowling Green | Age: 20 | Generation adidas signing

Alfaro, Alex - Midfielder - Loyola - Chicago | Age: 23

Almeida, Rodrigo - Forward - Niagara University

Almeida, Rodrigo - Midfielder - Pittsburgh

Alonzo, Roberto - Midfielder - Illinois - Chicago | Age: 21

Alves, Gabriel - Defender - Marshall

Anderson, Jalen - Defender - UNC - Wilmington | Age: 21

Andrade, Zyan - Midfielder - Marquette | Age: 24

Anshelm, Melker - Defender - James Madison | Age: 24

Antwi, Seth - Midfielder - Dayton | Age: 23

Arfsten, Maximilian - Forward - San Jose Earthquakes II | Age: 21

Asensio, Trey - Defender - Kentucky | Age: 22

Ashford, Jake - Defender - Creighton | Age: 22

Avila, Pablo - Midfielder - Rutgers | Age: 24

Awashie, Ben - Midfielder - Grand Canyon | Age: 24

Ballard McBride, Finn - Forward - UC Santa Barbara | Age: 23

Barnes, Perrin - Defender - Butler | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: Sockers FC Chicago

Barry, Habib - Forward - Seattle | Age: 24

Bebej, Brett - Defender - Indiana | Age: 21

Bebekian, Diran - Forward - UC Santa Barbara | Age: 22

Becher, Ryan - Forward - UMBC | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: Philadelphia Union

Beck, Jack - Midfielder - Michigan State | MLS NEXT Academy: Michigan Wolves

Belluz, Josh - Midfielder - Villanova | Age: 22

Bencomo, Jose - Defender - Laramie County Community College | Age: 22

Benediktsson, Viktor - Defender - Villanova | Age: 24

Bercedo, David - Forward - Quinnipiac

Berry, William (Reed) - Midfielder - Oral Roberts | Age: 21

Berumen, Eddy - Defender - UC Irvine | Age: 21

Bilichuk, Ryan - Goalkeeper - Elon | Age: 22 | MLS NEXT Academy: Barça Residency Academy

Bjorgolfsson, Eythor - Forward - Kentucky | Age: 22

Blacklock, Nick - Forward - Virginia Tech | Age: 21

Blassou, Nicolas - Defender - UCLA | Age: 23

Bolma, Joshua - Midfielder - Maryland | Age: 20 | Generation adidas signing

Bombito, Moise - Defender - New Hampshire | Age: 22 | MLS NEXT Academy: Seacoast United | Generation adidas signing

Boote, James - Midfielder - Seton Hall | Age: 23

Borutskie, Brayden - Defender - Liberty | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: Toronto FC

Bowen, Blake - Defender - San Diego State | Age: 22

Briggs, Dominic - Midfielder - Creighton | Age: 23

Brown, D'Anthony - Defender - West Point | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: Orlando City SC

Buca, Kevin - Midfielder - Michigan | Age: 22

Bulatovic, Vukasin - Defender - New York City II | Age: 22

Burns, Judson - Defender - SMU | Age: 21

Butts, Liam - Forward - Penn State | Age: 21

Cabrera Jr., Wilmer - Midfielder - Butler | Age: 22

Caliskan, Noel - Midfielder - Loyola Marymount | Age: 22

Carroll, Paolo - Forward - Yale | Age: 23

Cervantes, Oscar - Midfielder - UC Irvine | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: LA Galaxy

Chalbaud, Sebastian - Midfielder - High Point | Age: 22

Chandler, Matt - Defender - Wisconsin | Age: 22

Chasten, Channing - Midfielder - Phoenix Rising | Age: 22

Christoffersen, Nick - Goalkeeper - Penn | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: Toronto FC

Chung , Logan - Midfielder - Univ. of British Columbia | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: Vancouver Whitecaps

Clasen, Nico - Forward - UNLV | Age: 25

Clegg, Tyler - Defender - James Madison | Age: 22

Collodi, Michael - Goalkeeper - Columbia

Colonna, Kyle - Defender - San Diego State | Age: 23

Conerty, Eric - Midfielder - Western Michigan | Age: 22 | MLS NEXT Academy: Midwest | Michigan Wolves

Conley, Ethan - Defender - UNC - Greensboro | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: Sockers FC Chicago

Cotton, Eric - Goalkeeper - Pacific | Age: 22

Crain, William - Defender - South Carolina | Age: 22

Crivello, Raphael - Defender - Central Florida | Age: 24

Cruz, Sebastian - Midfielder - Cal State Fullerton | Age: 22 | MLS NEXT Academy: Sporting KC

Curti, Christian - Defender - Syracuse

Dallmann, Jelldrik - Forward - Lipscomb | Age: 22

Davie, Adam - Forward - Loyola Marymount | Age: 23

Davies, Henry - Defender - UC Santa Barbara | Age: 23

Davis, Reed - Forward - Ohio State | Age: 23

Day, Manny - Forward - Dayton | Age: 22

DeBolt, Griffin - Defender - Butler | Age: 22

DeLeone, Stefan - Forward - Denver | Age: 22 | MLS NEXT Academy: Real Colorado

Denk Gracia, Aaron - Defender - West Virginia | Age: 23

Denton, Jack - Midfielder - Missouri State

DeVizio, Thomas - Defender - Rutgers | Age: 22

Diao, Karim - Midfielder - Central Arkansas

Diaz, Kevin - Forward - UCLA | Age: 24 | MLS NEXT Academy: LA Galaxy

Diaz-Bonilla, Daniel - Defender - Princeton | Age: 22

Diop, Hamady - Defender - Clemson | Age: 20 | Generation adidas signing

Dogan, Deniz - Midfielder - Seattle | Age: 26

Dollenmayer, Noah - Defender - Cal State San Bernardino | Age: 23

Dotte, Bissafi - Defender - Campbell | Age: 23

Dromers, Dyon - Defender - West Virginia | Age: 21

Drought, Connor - Defender - Cornell | Age: 21

Dubrovich, Jason - Goalkeeper - San Diego | Age: 22

Dudley, Ethan - Defender - Northwestern | Age: 22 | MLS NEXT Academy: Jacksonville FC

Durbin, Brayden - Midfielder - Ohio State | Age: 22

Duval, Mason - Defender - Elon | Age: 21

Edwards, Kendall - Defender - NC State | Age: 21

Egan, Noah - Defender - Vermont | Age: 22 | MLS NEXT Academy: Strikers FC

El Harchi, Ismail - Forward - UNC - Greensboro | Age: 23

Endeley, Herbert - Forward - Indiana | Age: 21

Eneli, Emeka - Forward - Cornell | Age: 23

Ennin, Timothy - Forward - Northeastern | Age: 22

Erhardt, Luca - Forward - James Madison | Age: 24

Etling, Devyn - Forward - Ohio State

Fawole, Jonathan - Defender - George Mason | Age: 22

Fazio , Mariano - Defender - Tulsa | Age: 28

Ferch, Riley - Midfielder - UCLA | MLS NEXT Academy: Orlando City SC

Finnerty, Owen - Goalkeeper - Michigan State | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: Michigan Wolves

Fodrey, CJ - Midfielder - San Diego State | Age: 18 | MLS NEXT Academy: Albion SC San Diego | Generation adidas signing

Fowler, Sam - Goalkeeper - Washington | Age: 22 | MLS NEXT Academy: Seattle Sounders

Frost, Logan - Midfielder - South Carolina | Age: 21

Gaither, Dylan - Midfielder - Mercer | Age: 22

Garcia, Luis - Midfielder - Providence | Age: 23

Gardner, Thomas - Midfielder - Univ. of British Columbia | Age: 24 | MLS NEXT Academy: Vancouver Whitecaps

Garibay, Johan - Goalkeeper - Gonzaga | Age: 22

Garvanian, Milo - Defender - UNC | Age: 22

Gen, Lucas - Defender - Princeton | Age: 21

George, Hunter - Midfielder - Maryland | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: Sacramento Republic FC

Gibert, Gael - Defender - Oregon State | Age: 22

Gilyard, Dontell - Defender - Wisconsin - Milwaukee | Age: 22 | MLS NEXT Academy: Sporting KC

Glasser, Max - Forward - UC Davis | Age: 22

Gomez, Christian - Forward - California | MLS NEXT Academy: LA Galaxy

Gómez, Julián - Forward - New York City II | Age: 21

Gonzalez, Brian - Midfielder - California Baptist | Age: 23

Goumballe, Maouloune - Forward - Indiana | Age: 21

Grassow, Luis - Defender - Kentucky | Age: 24

Green, Xavier - Midfielder - Ohio State | Age: 23

Green, Kemali - Midfielder - Temple | Age: 22

Grey, Omar - Midfielder - Washington | Age: 22

Gronli, Markus - Midfielder - Longwood | Age: 23

Guerrero, Miguel - Midfielder - CSU Monterey Bay

Gulden, Noah - Defender - Lipscomb | Age: 22

Gutmann, Nick - Defender - Kentucky | Age: 26

Haddock, Elian - Goalkeeper - Yale | MLS NEXT Academy: Bavarian SC

Hallwood, Chandler - Goalkeeper - Marquette | Age: 25

Hebbeker, Hendrik - Midfielder - Hofstra | Age: 22

Helleren, Lars - Goalkeeper - Seattle Pacific

Hency, Billy - Midfielder - Loyola - Chicago | Age: 23

Henderlong, Karsen - Forward - Indiana | Age: 22 | MLS NEXT Academy: Indiana Fire

Her, Ryan - Forward - Pacific | MLS NEXT Academy: Sacramento United

Hernandez, Pol - Defender - Xavier | Age: 23

Hinojosa, Julian - Defender - UNC | Age: 21

Hitzeman, Logan - Midfielder - South Carolina | Age: 21

Holbrook, Camden - Midfielder - Syracuse

Holmes, Noah - Forward - High Point | Age: 21

Holstad, Clay - Midfielder - Kentucky | Age: 22

Horton, Philip - Forward - Virginia | Age: 21

Huerman, Quenzi "Quentin" - Midfielder - Seton Hall

Ibarra, Ricardo - Midfielder - UC Irvine | Age: 21

Ibrahim, Fahmi - Forward - California | Age: 22

Iliohan, Bryan - Forward - California Baptist | Age: 23

Ille, Michael - Forward - Mercer | Age: 24

Ince, Evan - Goalkeeper - California Baptist | Age: 22 | MLS NEXT Academy: Vancouver Whitecaps

Iribarren, Inaki - Midfielder - Wisconsin

Iwe, Emmanuel - Forward - Minnesota United II | Age: 22

Jabang, Ousman - Defender - Mercer | Age: 21

Jackson, Bryant - Defender - Mercer | Age: 22

Jackson, Will - Defender - Akron | Age: 21

Jacquesson, Bertin - Forward - Pittsburgh | Age: 21 | Generation adidas signing

James, Jalen - Forward - Campbell | Age: 22

James, Callum - Goalkeeper - Fordham

Jensen, Cole - Goalkeeper - Xavier | Age: 21

Jiba, Ryen - Defender - Union Omaha | Age: 21

Jillson, Simon - Goalkeeper - Loyola - Chicago

Joash, Shaun - Forward - Grand Canyon | Age: 22

Johnson, Levonte - Forward - Syracuse | Age: 23

Johnson, Carter - Midfielder - Utah Valley | Age: 21

Johnston , Malcolm - Midfielder - Maryland | Age: 21

Jones-Riley, Jaden - Defender - Dayton | Age: 21

Jovel, Justin - Midfielder - Cal State Fullerton | Age: 22 | MLS NEXT Academy: LA Galaxy

Juleau, Jared - Defender - St. John's/Marist College

Kamal, Bilal - Midfielder - New Hampshire

Kang, Albert - Midfielder - Loyola - Maryland | MLS NEXT Academy: Vancouver Whitecaps

Karani, Sean - Forward - Temple | Age: 22 | MLS NEXT Academy: Sporting KC

Kauzlaric, Renato - Midfielder - Akron | Age: 24

Kelly, Conor - Forward - NC State | Age: 23

Kendall, Karson - Defender - High Point | Age: 22

Kennedy, Sebastian - Defender - Midwestern State | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: Sporting KC

Kigeya, Demitrius - Forward - Gonzaga | Age: 22 | MLS NEXT Academy: Shattuck-St Mary's

Kim, Kevin - Midfielder - Mercer | Age: 22

Kinyua, Mayola - Midfielder - Virginia Tech | Age: 22

Klein, John - Midfielder - Saint Louis | Age: 23 | MLS NEXT Academy: St. Louis Scott Gallagher SC

Knapp, Brandon - Defender - St John's | Age: 22

Knox, Roman - Midfielder - SMU | Age: 23 | MLS NEXT Academy: Sporting KC

Koleilat, Jassem - Goalkeeper - New Hampshire | Age: 23

Konincks, Diego - Defender - Campbell | Age: 22

Kowalczyk, Logan - Goalkeeper - Bowling Green | MLS NEXT Academy: Michigan Wolves

Kruse, Paul - Goalkeeper - Creighton | Age: 24

Lacey, Kameron - Forward - UNC - Charlotte | Age: 21

Lage, Marcelo - Defender - Hofstra | Age: 22

Lara, Adrian - Defender - Northern Illinois | Age: 21

Le Guennec, Hugo - Defender - Rutgers

Leggett, Wesley - Forward - St John's

Lehm, Kasper - Defender - Elon | Age: 24

Lehmkuhl, Kurt - Midfielder - Cornell | Age: 21

Levengood, Alexander - Forward - William & Mary

Lockwood, Matt - Defender - Western Michigan | Age: 23

Loney-Bailey, Prince - Defender - James Madison | Age: 23

Luchini, Josh - Forward - Pittsburgh | Age: 22

Lukacsko, Jensen - Midfielder - Bowling Green | Age: 21

Lundeen, Corey - Midfielder - Point Loma Nazarene | Age: 22

Luoma, Jeremiah - Forward - NC State | Age: 22

Lye, Einar - Midfielder - St John's | Age: 24

MacKinnon, Lyam - Forward - Villanova | Age: 23

Magana, Francisco - Forward - Sacramento State | Age: 21

Maillet, Alejandro - Forward - Creighton | Age: 24

Maldonado, Jesse - Midfielder - Monterey Bay | Age: 20

Maquat, Cam - Defender - Cornell | Age: 21

Marquez, Christian - Forward - Marquette | Age: 22

Martin Gil, Javier - Defender - Missouri State | Age: 22

Mazzaferro, Salvatore - Defender - South Florida | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: Toronto FC

McGlynn, Declan - Forward - Seattle | Age: 22

McGuire, Duncan - Forward - Creighton | Age: 21

McLaughlin, Keegan - Goalkeeper - Ohio State | Age: 24

Meinhard, Alex - Forward - Tulsa | Age: 24

Mensah, Moses - Defender - Campbell | Age: 24

Michaelides, Constantinos - Forward - UCLA | Age: 22

Milanese, Marco - Defender - UNC - Greensboro | Age: 24

Mitchell, Luke - Defender - Creighton | Age: 21

Mitrevski, Marko - Midfielder - Liberty | Age: 23

Mocyunas, Collin - Defender - Marshall | Age: 24

Mohammed, Shakur - Forward - Duke | Age: 19 | Generation adidas signing

Molina-Diaz, Adrian - Forward - Oregon State | Age: 25

Montana, Enrique - Defender - Clemson | Age: 21

Moreno, Andres - Forward - Illinois - Chicago | Age: 22

Morse, Hunter - Goalkeeper - Western Michigan | Age: 24 | MLS NEXT Academy: Michigan Wolves

Munie, Daniel - Defender - Indiana | Age: 22 | MLS NEXT Academy: St. Louis Scott Gallagher SC

Myers, Matthew (MD) - Forward - Rutgers | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: Philadelphia Union

Ndiaye, Bachir - Midfielder - UNC - Wilmington | Age: 23

Ndoye, Papa - Forward - Houston Dynamo II | Age: 23

Neumann, Niklas - Goalkeeper - Maryland | Age: 23

Ngando, J.C. - Midfielder - UNC - Greensboro | Age: 23 | Generation adidas signing

Nguyen, Aaron - Midfielder - Illinois - Chicago | Age: 22

Nimick, Daniel - Defender - Western Michigan | Age: 22

Noel, Valentin - Midfielder - Pittsburgh | Age: 23

Noverr, Eben - Defender - SMU | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: Real Colorado

Nwegbo, Diba - Forward - William & Mary

O'Brien, Ethan - Midfielder - Notre Dame

O'Driscoll, Rory - Midfielder - New Hampshire

O'Malley, Owen - Midfielder - Creighton | Age: 21 | Generation adidas signing

Olivares, Christian - Goalkeeper - Union Omaha | Age: 20

Omri, Yazid - Forward - Pacific | Age: 24

Ortiz, Jesse - Midfielder - Seattle | Age: 22 | MLS NEXT Academy: Houston Dynamo FC

Ortiz, Ben - Forward - Utah Valley | Age: 21

Osei, Damani - Defender - Santa Clara | Age: 22

Padilla, Herminio - Midfielder - San Jose State | Age: 24

Patterson, Drew - Forward - Cal Pol, San Luis Obispo | Age: 21

Paul, Ilijah - Forward - Washington | Age: 20 | MLS NEXT Academy: Real Salt Lake Academy | Generation adidas signing

Pedregosa, Pablo - Defender - NC State | Age: 23

Pellegrino, Michael - Midfielder - Notre Dame | Age: 21

Perkins, Will - Defender - Michigan State | Age: 22 | MLS NEXT Academy: Michigan Wolves

Perrotta, Gabriel - Goalkeeper - UNC - Wilmington | Age: 23

Petkovic, Veljko - Midfielder - Minnesota United II | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: Met Oval

Pex, Johannes - Defender - Seton Hall | Age: 24

Piccardo, Giacomo - Goalkeeper - Davidson | Age: 23

Pierrot, Frantz - Forward - Uconn | Age: 23

Pinkham, Chris - Defender - New Hampshire | Age: 24

Port, Ed - Midfielder - Jacksonville | Age: 23

Portman, William - Defender - Akron | Age: 23

Prasad, Hayden - Midfielder - UNLV | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: Las Vegas Sports Academy

Privett, Andrew - Midfielder - Penn State | MLS NEXT Academy: Baltimore Armour

Qawasmy, Ramzi - Midfielder - Providence | Age: 23 | MLS NEXT Academy: FC DELCO

Rapaport, Emory - Defender - Pacific | Age: 22

Rasheed, Makel - Defender - Xavier | Age: 21

Reid , Isaiah - Defender - Clemson | Age: 21

Richardson, Nicholas - Defender - Maryland | Age: 22

Rindov , Christopher - Defender - Maryland | Age: 21

Rivas, Sergio - Midfielder - St. Louis City II | Age: 22

Riviere, Zach - Midfielder - Rutgers | Age: 22

Robles, Jaime - Defender - Sacramento State | Age: 22

Roby, Mark - Defender - Cornell | Age: 22

Rocha , Aidan - Midfielder - Georgetown | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: Bethesda SC

Rochester, Tevin - Midfielder - Nebraska - Omaha | Age: 23

Rodrigues, Braudilio - Forward - Franklin Pierce

Rodrigues, Lucca - Defender - Kentucky

Rodriguez, Inaki - Midfielder - Michigan | Age: 22

Rosa, Lucas - Defender - Pittsburgh

Rose, Tyshawn - Defender - Boston College

Rzepecki, Emile - Midfielder - Coastal Carolina | Age: 23

Saborio-Perez, Marco - Goalkeeper - UNC | Age: 22

Sach, Henry - Midfielder - Tulsa

Saevarsson, Aron Eli - Midfielder - Wisconsin

Sala, Louis - Midfielder - Michigan State | MLS NEXT Academy: Michigan Wolves

Salim, Abdi - Defender - Syracuse | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: Rochester New York FC/Empire United

Salto, Kevin - Midfielder - Bay Cities FC | Age: 20

Sample, Bradley - Midfielder - Louisville | Age: 22 | MLS NEXT Academy: Sockers FC Chicago

Sandhu, Justyn - Goalkeeper - Simon Fraser/St. Bonaventure | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: Vancouver Whitecaps

Sangary, Sanoussi - Defender - St John's | Age: 22

Sangha, Gurman - Forward - Portland | MLS NEXT Academy: Vancouver Whitecaps

Santamaria, Carlos - Midfielder - Oral Roberts | Age: 21

Sarkos, Jack - Forward - Lehigh

Scardina, Nick - Forward - Washington | Age: 21

Schmidt, Jannis - Midfielder - Cleveland State | Age: 23

Screen, Robert - Defender - Kentucky | Age: 22

Semmle , Oliver - GK - Marshall | Age: 24

Serpa, Sebastian - Defender - Furman | Age: 21

Seye, Mohamed - Forward - Clemson

Shakes, Kris - Goalkeeper - Penn State | Age: 21

Shannon, Jaylen - Defender - Western Michigan

Shapiro-Thompson, Amos - Midfielder - Boston College | Age: 22

Sharp, Charlie - Forward - Western Michigan | MLS NEXT Academy: Michigan Wolves

Shealy, Russell - Goalkeeper - Syracuse | Age: 23 | MLS NEXT Academy: Atlanta United

Shmelev, Iakov - Defender - Michigan Stars FC | Age: 23

Shockey, Dylan - Defender - Loyola Marymount

Sigurdarson, Stefan - Forward - Boston College | Age: 21

Simeon, Nathan - Defender - San Francisco | Age: 22

Sinclair, Amferny - Midfielder - Syracuse | Age: 22

Sing, Dylan - Forward - Western Michigan | Age: 22

Singelmann, Noah - Defender - Syracuse | Age: 22

Singer, Jack - Defender - California | Age: 22

Sjoberg, Buster - Defender - Syracuse | Age: 23

Skinner, Joey - Defender - Clemson | Age: 19 | Generation adidas signing

Sonnenberg, Micah - Defender - Oakland | Age: 22

Sosa, Jose - Midfielder - UCLA | Age: 23

Soto , Christian - Midfielder - Washington | Age: 22

Souza , Victor - Defender - Boston College | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: Met Oval

Souza , Joao - Midfielder - Marshall | Age: 22

Stitz, Ben - Midfielder - Penn | Age: 22

Stockley, Brooks - Midfielder - Alabama Birmingham | Age: 23

Stojanovic, Stefan - Forward - Philadelphia Union II | Age: 21

Stone, Nick - Defender - Michigan State | MLS NEXT Academy: Michigan Wolves

Suber, Sean - Defender - UNC - Charlotte

Sutton, Alex - Goalkeeper - Lafayette

Suzuki, Takuma - Midfielder - Wake Forest | Age: 21

Swallen, Jake - Midfielder - Wake Forest | Age: 22

Taylor, Scotty - Forward - Duke | Age: 21

Temple, Jackson - Midfielder - Rutgers | MLS NEXT Academy: FC DELCO

Theobald, Caden - Midfielder - Charleston Battery | Age: 18

Thiesen, Bjarne - Defender - West Virginia

Thomson, Cade - Midfielder - Sporting Kansas City II | Age: 20 | MLS NEXT Academy: Shattuck-St Mary's

Tojaga, Sam - Midfielder - Akron

Toney, Thomas - Midfielder - Yale | Age: 21

Tounkara, Fallou - Midfielder - Fairleigh Dickinson | Age: 24

Tracey, Greg - Midfielder - Portland | Age: 23

Travasos, Collin - Goalkeeper - California | Age: 21

Trent , Holden - GK - High Point | Age: 23

Tunbridge, Mason - Midfielder - San Diego

Ueland , Andreas - Defender - Virginia | Age: 23

Valdivia, Dominic - Defender - San Francisco | Age: 23

van der Sar, Joe - Goalkeeper - Pittsburgh | Age: 24

Vang, Kevin - Midfielder - Providence | Age: 22

Vignali, Izaiah - Midfielder - UNC - Greensboro | Age: 23

Villalobos Vega, Mauricio - Midfielder - Central Florida | Age: 23

Villegas, Adrian - Midfielder - Southern Oregon | Age: 22

Vivi , Gino - Forward - Central Florida | Age: 22

von Knebel, Johann - Midfielder - New Hampshire | Age: 25

Wagner, John (JD) - Defender - Naval Academy | Age: 21

Waleffe, Derek - Midfielder - Clemson

Walker, Eric - Goalkeeper - St. Louis City II | Age: 20

Walker, Isaac - Goalkeeper - Kentucky | Age: 22 | MLS NEXT Academy: Florida Rush Soccer Club

Walti, Jackson - Midfielder - Pittsburgh | Age: 23

Warren, Robert Cooper - Midfielder - West Point | Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: Orlando City SC

Watson, Callum - Midfielder - Creighton | Age: 22

Watson, Jalen - Defender - Penn State | Age: 22 | MLS NEXT Academy: Vancouver Whitecaps

Wehner, Austin - Forward - Sacramento State | Age: 21

Williams, Mo - Defender - Notre Dame

Wittenbrink, Ryan - Midfielder - Indiana

Wood, Hayes - Defender - Lipscomb

Wright, Daniel - Forward - Virginia | Age: 24 | MLS NEXT Academy: Michigan Wolves

Wrona, David - Midfielder - Wake Forest | Age: 22

Wu , Daniel - Defender - Georgetown | Age: 22 | MLS NEXT Academy: New York City FC

Yari, Kian - Midfielder - Missouri State | Age: 22

Yeagley, Ben - Midfielder - Indiana

Young, Tyler - Midfielder - Campbell | Age: 22

Zakowski, Ben - Forward - Monmouth | MLS NEXT Academy: TSF Academy

Zengue, Xavier - Defender - Dayton | Age: 21