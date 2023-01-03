Your Tuesday Kickoff: Which teams will see playoff fortunes change in 2023?

So much is about to change. The winter transfer window is open in Europe and some of the league’s best players will be heading out at the same time new stars are coming in. Preseason training starts for some teams within the next few days and the urgency to make necessary roster moves will ratchet up exponentially as we get closer to opening weekend 50-something days from now. The only thing we truly know about any of these teams right now is nothing. Unless that team is Philadelphia… Philadelphia will be really good, as always.