Your Tuesday Kickoff: When to try a Panenka, what comes next for Houston & other takes 

Houston Dynamo FC have parted ways with head coach Paulo Nagamura. Houston, currently last in the Western Conference standings (14th place), will be led by Dynamo 2 head coach Kenny Bundy on an interim basis for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season. Goalkeeper coach Zack Thornton will remain on staff, while assistant coaches Chris Martinez and Jimmy Nielsen have departed as well.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

A whole lot to get to from the three-day weekend that was. Starting with...

What’s the plan, Houston?

Paulo Nagamura came into the Houston job with a resume that didn’t necessarily match the grand vision the Dynamo front office had for the team. The Dynamo say they want to go from the weakest link in the Texas Triangle to a notable force in MLS. In some ways it’s clear they’re actively working to move toward that. They had a completely passable offseason capped off by a coup to bring in Mexican national team star, Hector Herrera. They’re working on stadium renovations in time for 2023. And, from my sky-high view, seem to be willing to commit to whatever they need to commit to in order to change the momentum of the club for the better.

So when they hired Nagamura, a 39-year-old coach with no experience managing a club’s first team, during a year where the general indication from Houston and the roster they put together seemed to be that 2022 would be a year to build towards something bigger, why does he get less than a year to try and turn things around before getting canned? That’s not so much a critique as it is me genuinely asking. What’s the plan here?

I’m sure we’ll find out more in the coming days, but I guess it could be as simple as the club admitting they got this hire wrong. That could be from a cultural fit to any number of things behind the scenes. And, to be frank, the team has regressed this season in ways that send up red flags. We’re talking a lot of dropped leads and Wooden Spoon contention for a group that’s at least a little better than that.

But it still seems odd if it’s based solely on results in year one.

“I am proud to welcome Paulo Nagamura to the Houston Dynamo Football Club,” Houston majority owner Ted Segal said upon Nagamura’s hiring. “Paulo was known as a fierce competitor during his playing days and that competitiveness has carried over into his coaching career. He is a talented, high-potential coach who we believe will relate well to our players and help instill the type of culture we are working to create.”

If he was a “high-potential” hire who you’re looking to for a long term culture installation, why was the leash so short? Especially on a team that has lacked consistency for so long.

The good folks at SBNation’s Dynamo Theory pointed out that since Dom Kinnear left in 2014, Houston has been led by four different full-time head coaches and two interim head coaches. In order, they’ve managed 46 games, 22 games (interim), 93 games, 9 games (interim), 57 games and 29 games. It’s hard to establish the kind of culture Houston is looking for and needs when you’re going through head coaches at warp speed.