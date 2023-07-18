Your Tuesday Kickoff: These MLS All-Stars are the key to Skills Challenge victory tonight

Big cast here. You could go a number of ways to pick out the most impactful player. To me though, the answer is obvious. Roman Bürki has been the most productive 'keeper in the league this season. Per FBref’s post-shot xG measure, he’s kept out a little over six more goals than the average 'keeper this season. That’s the best mark in MLS, right ahead of Djordje Petrovic and well ahead of third-place Brad Stuver. There’s a good argument to make that St. Louis aren’t in first place in the West without Burki. He’s been unreal. And if anyone is going to make a major impact in this challenge, it feels like it will be him.