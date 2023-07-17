Lionel Messi's official Inter Miami CF No. 10 jersey is available for pre-order

Lionel Messi held Inter Miami CF 's primary jersey during his unveiling to fans on Sunday evening, showing off the legendary number 10 that has come to define his iconic career. Now, you can pre-order it at MLSStore.com .

While fans will get used to seeing the FIFA World Cup champion wear Miami's pink primary jersey, the store will also offer the club's secondary jersey for the 2023 and 2024 MLS seasons: La Noche Kit by adidas, which is inspired by the energy and excitement of both Inter Miami fans and the city of Miami at night.