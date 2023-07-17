MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal:  Look for multiple goals in this international exhibition

The 17th annual MLS All-Star game presented by Target will take place on Wednesday, July 19, in Washington D.C., at Audi Field. This year the MLS All-Stars will take on Premier League giants Arsenal.

MLS holds a 9-7 record in the All-Star series, winning consecutive showdowns against Liga MX. However, the All-Stars have struggled against European competition, including a 2-1 loss to the Gunners in 2016.

Unfortunately for the MLS All-Stars, newly minted Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi will be unable to help them take on Arsenal. The Argentinian superstar isn't making his MLS debut until the upcoming Leagues Cup.

Do coach Wayne Rooney and the MLS superstars have what it takes to take down Mikel Arteta’s side?

I am Matt Williams from The Game Day to break down the matchup between the MLS All-Stars and the Gunners.

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal Match Prediction

MLS All-Stars 1: Arsenal 3

The Gunners have already played two friendlies since the conclusion of their regular season in the Premier League, going 0-0-2 after a pair of draws against Watford and Nürnberg.

However, Arsenal will be at full strength when they travel to Washington D.C., with the expectation of debuting newly acquired midfielder Declan Rice. The Gunners announced their traveling roster for the match, which includes goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, and Gabriel Jesus.

MLS will rely on the reigning MLS MVP, Hany Mukhtar, to carry the attack up front, along with D.C United’s Christian Benteke and LAFC’s Dénis Bouanga.

However, the real challenge will be on MLS defenders such as Jakob Glesnes, Ryan Hollingshead, Walker Zimmerman, José Martínez, and goalkeeper Roman Bürki to disrupt the Gunners' attack led by Saka and Jesus.

Bürki has been in fine form for St.Louis City during their debut season, posting five clean sheets and 79 saves (2nd-most in MLS). Meanwhile, Zimmerman has helped Nashville SC concede an MLS-low 16 goals this season.

The expectation for an all-star exhibition would typically be a free-flowing offensive showcase to entertain the fans. But I expect both sides to play hard on both sides of the ball, given the international stage.

In the end, Arsenal will likely prove to be too much for the MLS All-Stars to overcome. The Gunners are a dangerous side with world-class players at every position.

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal Best Bets I Would Make

There are no domestic odds currently available for the MLS All-Star Game. Below you will find hypothetical best bets. This page will be updated when odds become available.

Arsenal to Win

As mentioned above, Arteta and the Gunners are coming in at full strength, having gone winless in their first two friendlies of the offseason.

I expect Arsenal to come out swinging and defeat the MLS elite by multiple goals.

Bukayo Saka Anytime Goalscorer

Saka is one of the best young footballers in the world, and this All-Star stage should give the 21-year-old plenty of room to showcase his amazing talent coming out of the wing.