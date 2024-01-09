Your Tuesday Kickoff: Are Colorado building an MLS contender?

An MLS all-time great has called it a career. Ozzie Alonso announced his retirement Monday via social media. The 38-year-old spent the last two seasons at Atlanta United after originally making his name as a Seattle Sounders FC stalwart from 2009-18, then spending 2019-21 with Minnesota United FC.

The Colorado Rapids have acquired US men's national team midfielder Djordje Mihailovic from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar. Mihailovic, who previously played in MLS for Chicago Fire FC and CF Montréal (from 2017-22), will be a Designated Player for Colorado. He's under contract through 2027 and a club option for 2028.

We talked about it a bit last week. The Rapids were bad last year. But they weren’t that bad. They weren’t 27 points bad. I mean they technically were, but the underlying numbers had them as the least lucky team in MLS. They were closer to below average than anything. In the West, plenty of below-average teams had a shot at the playoffs.

A few breaks go their way last year and maybe Robin Fraser is still around and maybe they sneak into a Wild Card spot. Instead, Fraser is out, Chris Armas is in and the team has become one of 2024’s most intriguing sides. It feels like the club has gotten the green light to really push for a playoff spot in the West again. They’ll never earn my forgiveness for the post-2021 offseason, but they’re certainly making progress. At the very least, they’re interesting again.

In addition to Armas, the Rapids made waves the last two weeks by signing goalkeeper Zack Steffen and making a club-record move for Djordje Mihailovic. Armas has certainly been well-traveled in his coaching career and the same could go for Steffen as a goalkeeper. The Rapids have a tendency to take folks who need a refresh and put them in a position to boost themselves. It would be a heckuva story if both found success here.

Mihailovic is a bit different from the typical Colorado trope, though. In some ways, he does fit the mold. His time with AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands didn’t go as planned. Now he’s looking for a fresh start. But Mihailovic isn’t someone running out of options. By all accounts, AZ Alkmaar struggled to properly utilize Mihailovic. He’s a talented piece who didn’t fit the puzzle. He’s 25. Colorado beat out a few teams here.