Colorado Rapids transfer Max Alves to Cuiabá

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The Colorado Rapids have transferred midfielder Max Alves to Brazilian top-flight side Cuiabá, the club announced Monday.

In January 2022, he originally joined Colorado from Flamengo as a U22 Initiative player. The 22-year-old departs with one goal and one assist in 38 games (16 starts).

"We’d like to thank Max for his contributions during his time at the club," Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a release. "We wish him all the best in this next chapter of his career."

Colorado are preparing for their new era under head coach Chris Armas, which begins with a Feb. 24 visit to the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).