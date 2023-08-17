Your Thursday Kickoff: Which playoff outliers are poised to make a late-season push?

If you’ve checked in on this newsletter at any point this year, you probably know the drill on the Red Bulls by now: “Fantastic underlying numbers, one of the best defensive teams in the league, etc. etc.” If there ever was a time for any of that to actually come to fruition, now’s that time. It’s not hard to imagine it considering those numbers and the fact that New York have found a way to make the playoffs every year but one since the end of 2002. But things do feel a little more perilous than usual right now. Of course, the last time we thought the Red Bulls might miss the playoffs, they suddenly racked up a ton of points down the stretch and brute forced their way into the field. It wouldn’t be a shock to see it happen again.