Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC | Leagues Cup Final

MLSsoccer staff

Lionel Messi has Inter Miami CF on the precipice of their first-ever title, hoping to spoil Nashville SC's party aspirations in Saturday's Leagues Cup Final at GEODIS Park.

How to watch and stream

When

Where

  • GEODIS Park | Nashville, Tennessee

This matchup ensures the Leagues Cup 2023 title will belong to an MLS club after no Liga MX side advanced this far. Further, the champion will raise their first piece of silverware since starting MLS competition in 2020.

There are also some 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup implications, even though Miami and Nashville are already guaranteed spots in next year’s premier continental competition as Leagues Cup’s top two finishers. Saturday’s winner will receive a bye into the Round of 16, while the loser slots into Round One.

2023 Leagues Cup Bracket

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami's attack before Messi arrived: 22 goals in 22 regular-season games. Inter Miami's attack after Messi joined: 21 goals in six Leagues Cup games.

That simple statistic summarizes the GOAT's brilliance and resounding impact on his new team, nearing a Leagues Cup Golden Boot award with nine goals in six games. Even more, Messi is on the verge of a world-record 44th trophy for club and country if the Herons can continue their Hollywood-esque summer turnaround.

Messi's presence has lifted those around him, with young homegrowns and established senior internationals raising their level. Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, Messi's ex-FC Barcelona teammates who similarly arrived last month to play under new manager Tata Martino, deserve plenty of credit as well.

With Messi orchestrating the show, maybe a US Open Cup title or dramatic rise into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs field await in the months ahead. Before then, Inter Miami have their sights set on obtaining a historic first trophy from this Music City trip.

Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC

Nashville have already earned two of Leagues Cup’s most impressive victories when knocking off Liga MX powerhouses Club America and CF Monterrey. Who’s to say they can’t stop the Messi Show and create more history?

Head coach Gary Smith will likely convey a message of that variety to his squad, one that’s posted a league-low 22 goals against in MLS play and potentially has the chops to corral the Herons’ superstar No. 10. They’ve also rattled off back-to-back shutouts in Leagues Cup, a testament to the steadying force All-Star center back Walker Zimmerman provides.

For the hosts, it’s a massive boost that Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge have found immediate chemistry in the final third. Surridge has three goals in his first three Nashville games since joining as a DP striker from English side Nottingham Forest, giving a focal point to Mukhtar (the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner). Maybe the Englishman earns his first start?

As the pieces come together - Smith could return to usual starting goalkeeper Joe Willis, while there’s an injury-related concern around winger Jacob Shaffelburg – there’s undoubtedly belief Nashville can complete what they started.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
