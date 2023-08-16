Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC | Leagues Cup Final

There are also some 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup implications, even though Miami and Nashville are already guaranteed spots in next year’s premier continental competition as Leagues Cup’s top two finishers. Saturday’s winner will receive a bye into the Round of 16, while the loser slots into Round One.

This matchup ensures the Leagues Cup 2023 title will belong to an MLS club after no Liga MX side advanced this far. Further, the champion will raise their first piece of silverware since starting MLS competition in 2020.

With Messi orchestrating the show, maybe a US Open Cup title or dramatic rise into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs field await in the months ahead. Before then, Inter Miami have their sights set on obtaining a historic first trophy from this Music City trip.

Messi's presence has lifted those around him, with young homegrowns and established senior internationals raising their level. Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets , Messi's ex-FC Barcelona teammates who similarly arrived last month to play under new manager Tata Martino, deserve plenty of credit as well.

That simple statistic summarizes the GOAT's brilliance and resounding impact on his new team, nearing a Leagues Cup Golden Boot award with nine goals in six games. Even more, Messi is on the verge of a world-record 44th trophy for club and country if the Herons can continue their Hollywood-esque summer turnaround.

Nashville have already earned two of Leagues Cup’s most impressive victories when knocking off Liga MX powerhouses Club America and CF Monterrey. Who’s to say they can’t stop the Messi Show and create more history?

Head coach Gary Smith will likely convey a message of that variety to his squad, one that’s posted a league-low 22 goals against in MLS play and potentially has the chops to corral the Herons’ superstar No. 10. They’ve also rattled off back-to-back shutouts in Leagues Cup, a testament to the steadying force All-Star center back Walker Zimmerman provides.

For the hosts, it’s a massive boost that Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge have found immediate chemistry in the final third. Surridge has three goals in his first three Nashville games since joining as a DP striker from English side Nottingham Forest, giving a focal point to Mukhtar (the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner). Maybe the Englishman earns his first start?