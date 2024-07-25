Your Thursday Kickoff: Which are the toughest Leagues Cup groups?

The All-Star Game is over and it’s time to start focusing on the second edition of a full-scale Leagues Cup. Some teams have a tougher path to a trophy than others. That starts with their first two games. Here’s who’s got the most to worry about during the group stage.

There’s not a clear favorite in any of these groups because, well, none of them are all that great at soccer right now and haven’t been all year. Only one of these MLS teams is higher than ninth place in the standings and it’s an Orlando side that only recently has started to get their life together. The highest Liga MX finisher in last season’s Clausura is Juárez and they finished 12th out of 18 teams. They have one draw and three losses in their first four games of the Apertura.

Toluca finished third in last year’s Clausura, outpacing Monterrey, Tigres, Chivas and Pachuca. They’re undefeated through four games this year. They are the absolute surest bet to make it through their group of any team in the competition.

There are two teams in each of these groups that seem to have a spot in the Round of 32 waiting for them. But a misstep against another good team can make that extremely winnable game a lot more nerve wracking.

Meanwhile, Minnesota United have been going through it over the last two months. They were never quite as good as their record suggested, but they’re certainly not as bad as their 1W-2D-7L record since June 1. They were noticeably different with players like Tani Oluwaseyi and Dayne St. Clair away on international duty. Now, they have a chance to get back on track during Leagues Cup while they work on bringing in a DP to replace Bebelo Reynoso.

The Sounders have actually been somewhere around good to great when they’ve been able to keep all 11 players on the field. They’re on a 1.75 points-per-game pace in the 20 games they haven’t gotten a red card. They’re 0W-3L-2D when they get someone sent off. They would very likely be a top-four team in the West without those mistakes. And now, DP attacker Pedro de la Vega is starting to get consistent minutes.

It didn’t feel fair to put this group in the trying their best tier and it didn’t feel right to put them in the tier with two clear favorites. There’s still reason to believe Seattle and Minnesota can get it together here.

3. East 6: Pachuca, New York Red Bulls, Toronto FC

The reigning Concacaf Champions Cup winners will definitely have their hands full with a good Red Bulls side and may end up getting more than they bargained for from Toronto FC. That might be generous to Toronto - like really, really generous - but they still have Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne. They can pull magic out of a hat at any moment. That’s enough to make them potentially disruptive. They are still technically in a playoff spot, by the way.

2. East 4: Philadelphia Union, Charlotte FC, Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul should have more than enough juice to advance here, but don’t count out Charlotte and Philadelphia. You should know by now that Charlotte are one of the best defensive sides in the league, but we’re just finding out what they look like in an attack with two DP forwards. Karol Swiderski is still reintegrating into a team that looks a lot different since he left. A Charlotte side that can score a little more often is one that can make a deep run in this tournament.