New York Red Bulls sign Wiki Carmona to new contract 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The New York Red Bulls have signed midfielder Wiki Carmona to a new contract through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Wednesday.

Carmona, 21, is in his fourth season with the Red Bulls. The Venezuelan youth international has 5g/4a in 67 career MLS appearances

"Wiki has shown a great development over his last three years with the club," head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. "We are very excited to keep Wiki with the club for the long term and to continue to see him grow and succeed on the pitch."

This season, Carmona has a career-high 3g/3a through 23 appearances. That's helped New York sit fourth in the Eastern Conference entering Leagues Cup.

"I am very happy to sign Wiki to a new contract with the club and to keep him with us for the future," head coach Sandro Schwarz said in a release. "He has shown to be a reliable player for our club this season and has progressed really well since the beginning of the season."