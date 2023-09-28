Your Thursday Kickoff: Houston Dynamo raise US Open Cup, LAFC fall in Campeones Cup

Houston Dynamo FC are your 2023 US Open Cup champions thanks to last night’s 2-1 win over Inter Miami . The Dynamo had already clinched a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup after Miami secured their participation in the tournament by winning Leagues Cup earlier this year. It’s Houston’s first trophy since 2018’s US Open Cup and their fourth major trophy in club history.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

US Open Cup Final

What happened?: Griffin Dorsey put the Dynamo on the board with a furious finish from a tight angle. Houston followed it up by earning a penalty. Amine Bassi kept his perfect penalty kick record this season intact and the Dynamo were up two early. That’s all they needed as they took home their second US Open Cup.

So, did we learn anything?: Folks, I’m starting to think that revamping your organizational infrastructure for the better, putting an increased emphasis on analytics and having ownership willing to spend on players is a really effective way to go about winning trophies. Just give me another thousand or so data points and I’ll know for sure.

The Dynamo’s win last night is the product of major changes in the front office that led to major changes with the roster itself. I’ll let someone in the Houston market go into more detail on those changes, but the short version is they changed ownership, brought in GM Pat Onstad from Columbus, signed a multi-year agreement with a soccer analytics service called SRC FTBL, got a new coach in Ben Olsen and brought in 17 new players this year. Those moves obviously paid off last night.

But it won’t stop at last night. Progress isn’t linear, but it’s fair to expect the Dynamo to keep taking steps forward as they go about MLS roster-building the right way. It won’t be surprising to see Houston in more big games in the future.

Maybe even this season. This team is fun as hell. As we’ve mentioned a lot lately, it’s not just one player finding the back of the net. They seem to draw names out of a hat before each game to decide who’s going to get on the scoresheet. It almost forces them to score a beautiful team goal to score at all but they keep pulling it off over and over. Then at some point, they win a penalty and let Bassi take it to make it 4-0.

I’m still not convinced that’s a great way to go about making a playoff run. But the West is wide open. Houston are two points out of second place with four games to go and LAFC and Seattle are stumbling. They could be dragging teams to Hell in the Shell with their playoff lives on the line and that’s a tough, tough place to be. There’s a chance a deep run is on the table.