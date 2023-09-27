MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs: Top seeds select their opponents in groundbreaking new format

MLS NEXT Pro announced on Tuesday the schedule for the first round of the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, which begin this Friday, September 29. After a thrilling Decision Day on Sunday, the intense competition continued off the field as part of the League’s first-ever pick-your-opponent playoff format.

MLS NEXT Pro’s new playoff format allows the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in each conference to choose their opponent from the No. 4-7 seeds and host that team in the Conference Quarterfinals. Following the second and third seed selections, the remaining two teams in each conference are slated to face each other, with the higher seed hosting.

The No. 1 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences – Crown Legacy FC and Colorado Rapids 2, respectively – receive a first-round bye and automatically advance to the Conference Semifinals, where they will select their opponents from the two lowest seeds remaining in their Conference after the Quarterfinals.

In the Eastern Conference, No. 2 New England Revolution II chose the customary bracket opponent, No. 7 Philadelphia Union II, while No. 3 Columbus Crew 2 – defending MLS NEXT Pro Cup Champions – broke from tradition by selecting No. 5 Orlando City B.