St. Louis CITY's Njabulo Blom wins Goal of the Matchday

St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Njabulo Blom opened his professional scoring account in the best way imaginable in Matchday 34, earning 57.7% of the fan vote to win AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday honors and cap the expansion side's 2-1 come-from-behind victory at Minnesota United FC.
2nd place (31%), Luciano Acosta: The FC Cincinnati captain and Landon Donovan 2023 MLS MVP frontrunner showed some serious shades of Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and other soccer immortals with a brilliant solo run from his own half of the field – complete with bursts of speeds, ridiculous dribbling and a spectacular finish.
3rd place (8.2%), Álvaro Barreal: Cincy's dominant 3-0 display against Charlotte FC also included a phenomenal free-kick golazo from fellow Argentine Barreal, who just last week was nominated for the prestigious FIFA Púskas Award.
4th place (3.2%), Julián Fernández: The U22 Initiative summer signing from Argentine top-flight side Vélez Sarsfield scored his first goal for NYCFC with a beauty that capped the Cityzens' 3-0 win over Toronto FC.
Check out all of the nominees below: