Goal of the Matchday

St. Louis CITY's Njabulo Blom wins Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Njabulo Blom opened his professional scoring account in the best way imaginable in Matchday 34, earning 57.7% of the fan vote to win AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday honors and cap the expansion side's 2-1 come-from-behind victory at Minnesota United FC.

2nd place (31%), Luciano Acosta: The FC Cincinnati captain and Landon Donovan 2023 MLS MVP frontrunner showed some serious shades of Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and other soccer immortals with a brilliant solo run from his own half of the field – complete with bursts of speeds, ridiculous dribbling and a spectacular finish.

3rd place (8.2%), Álvaro Barreal: Cincy's dominant 3-0 display against Charlotte FC also included a phenomenal free-kick golazo from fellow Argentine Barreal, who just last week was nominated for the prestigious FIFA Púskas Award.

4th place (3.2%), Julián Fernández: The U22 Initiative summer signing from Argentine top-flight side Vélez Sarsfield scored his first goal for NYCFC with a beauty that capped the Cityzens' 3-0 win over Toronto FC.

Check out all of the nominees below:

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Njabulo Blom St. Louis CITY SC

Related Stories

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 34
Inter Miami's Robert Taylor wins Goal of the Matchday 
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 33
More News
More News
St. Louis CITY's Njabulo Blom wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

St. Louis CITY's Njabulo Blom wins Goal of the Matchday
MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs: Top seeds select their opponents in groundbreaking new format

MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs: Top seeds select their opponents in groundbreaking new format
Player Availability Report

Player Availability Report
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Trophies on the line in US Open Cup Final & Campeones Cup
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Trophies on the line in US Open Cup Final & Campeones Cup
Stop Lionel Messi? Houston Dynamo know there's no "magic bullet"

Stop Lionel Messi? Houston Dynamo know there's no "magic bullet"
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
More News
Video
Video
Goal of the Matchday 34: Njabulo Blom
0:19

Goal of the Matchday 34: Njabulo Blom
"Scared money don't make money": MLS NEXT Pro clubs pick their playoff opponents
2:15

"Scared money don't make money": MLS NEXT Pro clubs pick their playoff opponents
WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Matchday 34!
1:10

WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Matchday 34!
Disciplinary Committee: 09.24.23 ORL-MIA Farias Simulation-Embellishment 88min
0:45

Disciplinary Committee: 09.24.23 ORL-MIA Farias Simulation-Embellishment 88min
More Video