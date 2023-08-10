Your Thursday Kickoff: Why each Leagues Cup quarterfinalist could win

It really is remarkable that Querétaro are still hanging around. They’re one of two Liga MX teams left. One earned the most points of any team over the course of the Apertura and Clausura last season. One earned the 17th most points out of 18 teams. I’ll let you guess which one Querétaro is. It’s not just that they were bad last year though. They’ve also had some serious issues with just making sure their players are paid on time. There’s really no reason they should have advanced as far as they have.