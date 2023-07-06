Your Thursday Kickoff: Big moves needed in MLS Secondary Transfer Window

LAFC send Opoku to CF Montréal in blockbuster trade

LAFC completed a head-turning move Wednesday, announcing they have traded Kwadwo “Mahala” Opoku to CF Montréal in exchange for one of the league’s largest-ever General Allocation Money (GAM) hauls. The defending MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield champions have received $1.75 million GAM in exchange for the versatile Ghanaian forward. The funds break down as $1.65 million in 2023 GAM and $100k in 2024 GAM. Opoku, 21, is coming off a breakout season for LAFC in 2022, tallying 7g/3a in nearly 1,800 minutes (34 appearances) and placing ninth on the 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list. This year, Opoku has 2g/2a in nearly 1,200 minutes (19 appearances) and helped LAFC reach the Concacaf Champions League final. He consistently progressed with the Black & Gold after joining in October 2020 from the Attram De Visser Soccer Academy in Ghana.

Colorado Rapids acquire defender Gutman from Atlanta United

The Colorado Rapids have bolstered their backline as the Secondary Transfer Window gets underway, announcing Wednesday they’ve acquired left back Andrew Gutman from Atlanta United. In return for Gutman, Atlanta receive a guaranteed $400,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across this season and next season, as well as a 2023 international roster slot. They could get an additional $150,000 in conditional GAM if Gutman reaches certain performance metrics.

Philadelphia Union loan defender Craig to Austin FC

Austin FC have acquired US youth international defender Brandan Craig on loan from the Philadelphia Union. Craig, a homegrown player in Philadelphia, joins Austin through the end of the 2023 MLS season. In exchange, the Union receive Austin’s natural third-round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft and may also receive up to $125,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) depending on performance-based incentives.

Atlanta United sign French midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Atlanta United have acquired defensive midfielder Tristan Muyumba from Ligue 2 side EA Guingamp and signed him through the 2027 MLS season using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM). The 26-year-old joins Atlanta with a wealth of experience in France’s second division, having tallied four goals and five assists in 72 games for EA Guingamp. The former French youth international initially turned pro at Ligue 1's AS Monaco.

Charlotte and NYCFC play to draw

1-1 final at Citi Field last night. That’s all you really need to know.