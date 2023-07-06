Atlanta United sign French midfielder Tristan Muyumba

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have acquired defensive midfielder Tristan Muyumba from Ligue 2 side EA Guingamp and signed him through the 2027 MLS season using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM), the club announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old joins Atlanta with a wealth of experience in France’s second division, having tallied four goals and five assists in 72 games for EA Guingamp. The former French youth international initially turned pro at Ligue 1's AS Monaco.

"Tristan is a player we are excited to bring into our team this summer," Atlanta United VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.