Atlanta United sign French midfielder Tristan Muyumba

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have acquired defensive midfielder Tristan Muyumba from Ligue 2 side EA Guingamp and signed him through the 2027 MLS season using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM), the club announced Thursday.
The 26-year-old joins Atlanta with a wealth of experience in France’s second division, having tallied four goals and five assists in 72 games for EA Guingamp. The former French youth international initially turned pro at Ligue 1's AS Monaco.
"Tristan is a player we are excited to bring into our team this summer," Atlanta United VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.
"He’s a versatile midfielder who can cover ground defensively and progress the ball forward in attack. His playing profile and skill set fit well with our team and are a good complement to the group of players we have on the roster."
Muyumba gives Atlanta depth alongside the likes of Franco Ibarra and Ozzie Alonso. They also have Santiago Sosa, Amar Sejdić and Matheus Rossetto centrally, offering the club plenty of options.
This move continues a busy start to Atlanta's Secondary Transfer Window, with winger Luiz Araújo formally departing to join Brazilian side Flamengo on a pre-arranged transfer and left back Andrew Gutman traded within MLS to the Colorado Rapids. Araújo's exit opened a Designated Player spot alongside midfielder Thiago Almada and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis.
The summer window opened July 5 and lasts until Aug. 2, allowing teams to bolster their roster in pursuit of Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs ambitions.
