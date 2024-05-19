Your Sunday Kickoff: Toronto, Real Salt Lake & NYCFC grab huge wins in wild Rivalry Week finale

Hannes Wolf kicked off one of the most hyped Hudson River Derbies in years with one of the coldest goals you’ll ever see, but Cameron Harper cut out NYCFC’s advantage by pinging a shot off the underside of the crossbar just before the half. That left things up to… New York City striker Mounsef Bakrar?

Bakrar has been, statistically, the worst/unluckiest finisher in MLS since he arrived. He’s been finding plenty of good chances, he just hasn’t been able to finish. But in the biggest game of the year, he got the yips out and put NYCFC up for good. NYCFC have won six of seven and are sitting third (!) in the Eastern Conference. It sure doesn’t seem like Nick Cushing is on the hot seat anymore, does it?