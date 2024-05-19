New York City FC find "liftoff" to reclaim Hudson River Derby

It’s not every matchday that a head coach orders his team to get turned up after the final whistle.

Yet that was the directive New York City FC boss Nick Cushing handed down to his squad after Saturday night’s pulsating 2-1 Hudson River Derby win over the New York Red Bulls at Citi Field as part of Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire.

“I don’t want to see anybody not raising the roof and enjoying this one,” Cushing said postgame of his message to his players, allowing a flicker of a smile to flash across his face. “Because I've said before and I will continue to say that tough times make strong teams, and I think you’re starting to see the fruits of that.”

NYCFC and their fans have good reason to bust loose a bit, even beyond the sweet taste of bragging rights earned over their crosstown foes. Saturday’s win caps a haul of the maximum nine points from three games in seven days against Eastern Conference adversaries Toronto FC, Philadelphia Union and RBNY, the first two on the road – a phase of the schedule dubbed the “City Hate Gauntlet” by some members of the clubs’ supporters.

It all extends the Pigeons’ ongoing hot streak to 6W-1L-0D over the past month or so, propelling them to third place in the East and fifth in the overall MLS table. It’s quite a dramatic turnaround for a side that stumbled out to a 1W-4L-2D start, markedly raising the temperature of Cushing’s seat.