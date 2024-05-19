Toronto FC "gave everything": Bernardeschi powers Canadian Classique rout

Bernadeschi noted: "We gave everything on the field. The result, it's very important for us and for the city."

"We deserve a night like that. We deserve that. I think maybe it's one of the best performances that I have seen here in Toronto. We are very happy," Bernardeschi said post-match.

The Reds are now fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, matching their point total from a season ago in 14 matches (7W-6L-1D).

Toronto cruised to a 5-1 win over CF Montréal in Saturday's Canadian Classiqué at BMO Field behind Federico Bernardeschi 's first MLS hat trick – ending the club's five-match winless streak against their arch-rival.

After a Wooden Spoon and the worst season in club history (22 points) in 2023, head coach John Herdman has sought to re-energize what was once one of the top clubs in MLS. If Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire was any indication, the former Canada men's national team manager's mission is well on track.

"Tonight, to see him score a hat trick was special because [for] 10 games it was tough for him. I mean, he was struggling inside. Everyone's asking the question 'Is he ever going to score for Toronto?' And we just knew it would come."

"He's a really caring man. From what I can see, he's a good dad, good husband. And what I'm seeing now is he's a great teammate. He's really taken on that leadership role," Herdman said.

Bernardeschi has often been the target of criticism since joining Toronto in July 2022 from Juventus. But the former Italian international and Euro 2020 champion has reached new heights this month, performing as his sizable contract and Designated Player tag would suggest.

TFC's local products made proud

Despite not being from Canada, Herdman has received an up-close view of the magnitude of the Canadian Classique and its significance to both Toronto and Montréal fanbases.

It's also significant to the players on his roster from the Greater Toronto Area, as Herdman underscored during his team talk before the match. Chief among them are club captain Jonathan Osorio and other homegrowns like Kobe Franklin, Deandre Kerr, and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty.

"When we signed for this club, we took on the responsibility for days like this, and that we would do it for those six, seven lads in the room, we would do it for them today," Herdman said. "That was the start and I let Jonathan finish. He took the room himself and he said what needed to be said. He cares. He cares a lot."