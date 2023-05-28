Your Sunday Kickoff: SKC-Timbers, Nashville-Crew close Matchday 15; Toronto & Seattle bounce back 

Two games to close the weekend
Another week almost gone and it feels like we’re in full “they are who they are” mode with most teams. At least until the summer window. Most of these results probably won’t surprise you. Most.
What happened?: Chinonso Offor slid in and sent a low cross home and CF Montréal took a 1-0 win.
So, did we learn anything?: Nope! Road games are hard. With each team coming in with an identical record, it feels right that the home team pulled this one out. It’s more on-brand than normal MLSness considering the home team is CF Montréal. They’re 5-1-0 at home and 1-7-0 on the road.
What happened?: So. So. Much. Chicago took an early 2-0 lead and Noel Buck responded with a stunner. The Revs evened it up immediately after that, Chicago took the lead back and, eventually, Jozy Altidore (!) scored a late equalizer.
So, did we learn anything?: That’s back-to-back 3-3 games for Chicago. I don’t know if that’s a sign of anything meaningful, but it’s certainly something. Maybe the big takeaway is they allowed another late goal to drop points?
The Revs are in such a weird place with injuries and roster cohesion I don’t even really know what to make of this. Probably shouldn’t give up three goals to Chicago at home, but at least they pulled out a point. They’ve taken just five points in their last five games.
What happened?: The Union got in a combo at the end of the first half and rolled the rest of the way.
So, did we learn anything?: The Union are rounding into typical form. NYCFC look young, disjointed and have concerns in central defense. The Union have taken 13 points from their last 15. The Pigeons have one point from their last 15.
What happened?: Neither team put together anything pretty, but Atlanta pulled out a point thanks to a late goal from Tyler Wolff.
So, did we learn anything?: Not a thing. Orlando are fine. Atlanta don’t have the horses in midfield. A totally normal result for two teams that kind of seem like they’re both somehow going to finish in sixth place without some serious changes.
What happened?: How can you not be romantic about MLS? In the midst of a whole lot of turmoil, the Reds put together their biggest win of the season thanks to two assists from Lorenzo Insigne and goals from two homegrowns.
So, did we learn anything?: I don’t know! More than maybe any game ever, I do not know. Are Toronto back for good? Is this a turning point? Will everything go back to the bad version of “normal” next week? Will anyone remember this by the end of the year? No idea. But it’s hilarious that it happened.
What happened?: Iván Franco with a dagger! Houston’s very late goal off a set piece earned them three points.
So, did we learn anything?: Pretty typical for both teams at this point. One has an edge this year and the other doesn’t. Houston have won two games against the Verde & Black this year with a third meeting to come later next month.
What happened?: A couple of goals in quick succession for RSL!
So, did we learn anything?: We did not.
What happened?: Eduard Löwen got things going (with a little help from Vancouver keeper Thomas Hasal) and St. Louis were in control the rest of the way. Miguel Perez’s first-ever MLS goal capped things off.
So, did we learn anything?: St. Louis love to pour it on a bit. They score in bunches and ended the night tied for the league lead in goals and the league lead in goal differential. They hit you till you're down and make sure you stay there and it’s a blast to watch.
Vancouver remain frustrating.
What happened?: Another one-goal win.
So, did we learn anything?: FC Cincinnati are going to win the Supporters’ Shield with 28 one-goal wins.
Oh, and things are really not great in Colorado right now.
What happened?: Karol Swiderski found the net off a corner and Charlotte pulled out yet another big win. (And Chicharito picked up a red card.)
So, did we learn anything?: Not much different from what’s been going on as of late. Charlotte are getting nearly every result they can, the Galaxy aren’t doing anything close to that. Make it 12 points from 15 for The Crown. The Galaxy will end the weekend in last place. Again.
What happened?: It looked like the Quakes had another big home win in the bag, but Nkosi Tafari’s outstanding looping header gave FC Dallas a road point.
So, did we learn anything?: Not really. Because we somehow came away feeling the same way we have for a while about both teams. They’re good. But it’s still unclear if they’re good enough to be anything more. It’s a great place to be all considered. Not the ideal place though.
What happened?: Jordan Morris got on the board for the first time in a while and the Sounders earned a much-needed win.
So, did we learn anything?: Not sure about learning, but we did watch Seattle get back on track after a rough stretch. They’re going to be more than fine. The Red Bulls probably will too, to be honest. Luquinhas and Lewis Morgan are close to rejoining the starting lineup.
Austin FC's Zardes hits 100 MLS goals: Gyasi Zardes rode his hot scoring hand into the MLS record books in Matchday 15, netting for the third straight game with Austin FC to become the 13th player in league history to reach 100 regular-season goals.
Almada called up for Argentina friendlies in June: Thiago Almada continues to be a mainstay on the Argentina men's national team, earning his second call-up of 2023 for La Albiceleste's friendlies against Australia (June 15) and Indonesia (June 19).
- Philadelphia Union dominated NYCFC. But they believe they’re capable of more.
- With Federico Bernardeschi out, Lorenzo Insigne shouldered the load in a much-needed Toronto FC win.
- Wayne Rooney ripped his D.C. United team’s performance after a loss that saw him make a first-half triple sub.
