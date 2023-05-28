Your Sunday Kickoff: SKC-Timbers, Nashville-Crew close Matchday 15; Toronto & Seattle bounce back 

What happened?: How can you not be romantic about MLS? In the midst of a whole lot of turmoil, the Reds put together their biggest win of the season thanks to two assists from Lorenzo Insigne and goals from two homegrowns.

So, did we learn anything?: I don’t know! More than maybe any game ever, I do not know. Are Toronto back for good? Is this a turning point? Will everything go back to the bad version of “normal” next week? Will anyone remember this by the end of the year? No idea. But it’s hilarious that it happened.