Your Sunday Kickoff: Ruiz’s stunner lifts RSL over DC, LAFC get their mojo back

Canada takes on the USMNT. The broadcast is set to begin at 8:30 pm ET on Paramount+ and Univision in the US, OneSoccer in Canada.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

What happened?: The Crew were in control for most of the second half, but Gabriel Segal picked up a deflection inside the box and benefited from another deflection on the ensuing shot to find the net and keep Columbus from taking all three points.

So, did we learn anything?: That’s four points from nine MLS games for NYCFC and zero wins in the last 10 games in all competitions. Four points are better than three, but even a late equalizer didn’t inspire much confidence that this group is heading in the right direction.