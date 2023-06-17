Canada seek Nations League title vs. USA: "The future is now"

It’s time to write another chapter in what’s become a fascinating rivalry between the Canadian and US men’s national teams .

At the end of the day, this is still a rivalry and one that’s fit for a final of this magnitude. Since 2019, Canada and the US each have earned two wins and a draw in the last five meetings.

That’s what makes this moment so intriguing. The US are loaded with talent and have produced some stunning performances, such as Thursday’s 3-0 semifinal win over Mexico . Those efforts have often drawn praise from Herdman, who has a healthy respect for his team’s southern neighbors.

“It means nothing unless you win it,” said Canada coach John Herdman. “We got to a semifinal of a Gold Cup [in 2021] and I just remember that disappointment [of Mexico scoring in stoppage time for a 2-1 win] … We played like six games to get there and, yeah, it hurt."

That line was repeatedly uttered by the Canadians during their historic and region-topping 2022 World Cup qualifying run. Ultimately, though, it means a lot more once a trophy is lifted.

Yet Sunday's Concacaf Nations League final at Allegiant Stadium isn’t just any chapter (8:30 pm ET | Paramount+, Univision in US; OneSoccer in Canada). It can be a climactic moment, the coup de grace of being the true Kings of Concacaf.

While the US enter as defending Nations League champions, a trophy would arguably be more significant for the Canadian program. Qualifying for the World Cup after a 36-year absence was a transformative achievement, but winning a trophy would be key on the road to co-hosting in 2026.

“As I keep saying to the players, it's about bringing the future to the now,” said Herdman. “We've got our eyes on 2026 and winning big matches there, but the future is now for us. We've got to take some steps to keep building that trust and confidence in our own ability to win matches.”

More elite opponents and high-stakes games will go a long way towards building on the 2022 World Cup, where Canada failed to win but were competitive for long stretches in group-stage matches against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco. Their lack of World Cup experience and significant core of players participating in top European leagues reared its head, too.

That’s slowly changing with the likes of Ismaël Koné and Alistair Johnston shining in MLS before jumping over to Watford and Celtic, respectively. Both players are key pillars of the national team entering 2026, and more will follow in their footsteps.

But winning a trophy for the first time since 2000, by any means necessary, would cap what this group started during World Cup qualifying and write a new chapter as the next three years take shape.

“If we have to win ugly, given our circumstances, we will win ugly,” Herdman admitted. “It's just trying to find that wherewithal to win.