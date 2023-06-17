Almada: Messi will "enjoy" new MLS chapter

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada is convinced that Lionel Messi will “enjoy” coming to Major League Soccer.
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner announced last week he intends to join Inter Miami CF this summer, setting off a wave of excitement across MLS and the globe.
"The people there [in the United States] are going crazy,” Almada told TyC Sports while on international duty with La Albiceleste. “Even the leadership of our club, the coaching staff, my teammates too, they are very happy that Leo can come to the league.
“I think he's going to enjoy it a lot and they're going to treat him very well.”
Almada and Messi could meet twice in 2023, including a Leagues Cup game (July 25) at Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium and a regular-season clash (Sept. 16) at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A matchup in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs could also arise.
Almada explained what would await his fellow 2022 FIFA World Cup champion, who’s shown no signs of slowing down with his 36th birthday around the corner.
“Beyond the fact that it's Leo Messi, [in MLS] they play quite often and the games are quite intense,” said Almada. “So I think they're going to do him good."
The only hurdle to these Argentine stars meeting in MLS, aside from health and availability? A potential outbound transfer for the 22-year-old Almada, who’s been linked to big-name European teams – all as Messi bids farewell to his own European adventure spanning FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.