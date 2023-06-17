Almada: Messi will "enjoy" new MLS chapter

“I think he's going to enjoy it a lot and they're going to treat him very well.”

"The people there [in the United States] are going crazy,” Almada told TyC Sports while on international duty with La Albiceleste. “Even the leadership of our club, the coaching staff, my teammates too, they are very happy that Leo can come to the league.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner announced last week he intends to join Inter Miami CF this summer, setting off a wave of excitement across MLS and the globe.

Now @MLS has TWO current World Cup Champions 😉 Welcome to the league, Leo 🤝🇦🇷🏆 pic.twitter.com/5199ksddZr

Almada and Messi could meet twice in 2023, including a Leagues Cup game (July 25) at Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium and a regular-season clash (Sept. 16) at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A matchup in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs could also arise.

Almada explained what would await his fellow 2022 FIFA World Cup champion, who’s shown no signs of slowing down with his 36th birthday around the corner.

“Beyond the fact that it's Leo Messi, [in MLS] they play quite often and the games are quite intense,” said Almada. “So I think they're going to do him good."