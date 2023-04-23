Your Sunday Kickoff: NYCFC get some answers in attack, are DC United a playoff contender?  

One game to close the weekend
What happened?: Karol Swiderski found himself wide open inside the box for a cutback and finished in the top right corner and that was that.
So, did we learn anything?: For the Crew, nah. Road games are hard. But for Charlotte, there are probably a lot of lessons to learn from simplicity in both the tactical and personnel setup paying off. Everything seemed a bit more streamlined and obviously more effective with more of their lineup in their natural positions. Swiderski moved centrally, Brandt Bronico played in midfield and all the pieces seemed to fit. You don’t have to overthink it. They’ve probably done too much of that this year.
What happened?: Cincy took care of business and were largely in control of this one.
So, did we learn anything?: That looked a bit more like the Cincy attack we’re used to. They piled on two goals on 1.9 xG in the first 60 minutes before packing it in after Asprilla’s goal and just seeing the game out. That’s a good sign.
What happened?: Not even a 65th-minute red card could get New York back in the game. Giving up a stoppage-time goal down a man…well…
So, did we learn anything?: WOOOOOFFF New York. Freaking yikes, y’all. We talked on Saturday about this being a potential “get right” game and it just made everything seem worse. Much worse. To struggle like that against this CF Montréal team is just all sorts of bad. The Red Bulls are in danger of dropping to the bottom of the East next week.
What happened?: Giacomo Vrioni took control of the game with a quick brace and the Revs were mostly in control from there. A 61st-minute red card from Andreu Fontas didn’t help matters for SKC.
So, did we learn anything?: The Revs did well despite missing key pieces. A little too well for SKC to be comfortable with, even on the road. Sporting are still sitting on three points after nine games and a -10 goal differential. It might be time to start having conversations about the future of the club.
What happened?: Santiago Rodriguez started at striker and, well, that seemed to go pretty ok. He grabbed a brace and NYCFC looked scary.
So, did we learn anything?: We haven't talked about it as much as we should have, but there were some questions to answer about how NYCFC would fit all their talent onto the field once Richy Ledezma arrived. We may have found out how scary the answer to that question might be. Rodriguez grabbed a brace and the Pigeons steamrolled a Dallas team that doesn’t get steamrolled often. That’s two straight wins against playoff teams.
But, yeah, Dallas will be fine. They were missing key pieces in attack. It could have gone better but (stop me if you’ve heard it before) road games are hard.
What happened?: It looked like this one might go back and forth at the start, but D.C. seized control and put in a shift on the road.
So, did we learn anything?: That’s some pretty good ball from D.C. there. They were the most successful road performer of the night, stepping on Orlando’s neck when the opportunity presented itself. They’re sitting eight in the East right now after picking up back-to-back wins. Is it time to start considering D.C. as a playoff contender?
I’ll let that question hang and move on to another one. Is it time to worry about Orlando? It’s been \ugly\. Even when they’ve picked up points it’s been ugly. They just aren’t clicking. Duncan McGuire has been one of the few bright spots, but that’s not necessarily great news. After a busy offseason, it’s understandable that it might take some time. But, after a busy offseason, you kind of hoped things would be going better.
What happened?: An all-time hilarious own goal set the tone for Toronto on the night and the Union (and Mikael Uhre) turned on the jets from there.
So, did we learn anything?: That’s the Union we’re used to. They were ruthless, even if they got a little help from Toronto. Of course, I should probably point out they opted to go with a full-strength lineup in this one. It paid off with a win, but will it pay off midweek in their CCL matchup with LAFC? There’s an argument they’ll be on tired legs, but there’s also a pretty good argument they needed a jump start to compete. They may have gotten that.
Meanwhile, that’s not exactly how you’d want Toronto to perform after getting Lorenzo Insigne back in the starting lineup. Missing Michael Bradley and Matt Hedges felt a little too important.
What happened?: A late goal from Daniel Steres got the Dynamo on the board and they picked up their fourth win of the season.
So, did we learn anything?: Not much, but Houston are one win away from being halfway to their 2022 win total! Meanwhile, Inter Miami have lost six straight. Josef Martinez didn’t start in this one. Not great.
What happened?: What more did you expect? Hany Mukhtar and Denis Bouanga traded MVP-caliber moments.
So, did we learn anything?: Nah. But shoutout to…[checking]...The Daily Kickoff for a totally accurate and brave prediction that Hany Mukhtar and Denis Bouanga would have something to say about the outcome of this one.
What happened?: Rasmus Alm appeared to have made the difference, but Michael Barrios did Michael Barrios things late and tied it up after coming off the bench.
So, did we learn anything?: It seemed like we were just going to shrug off another St. Louis win, but the Rapids picked up another solid result against one of the conference’s best teams. They’ve only picked up seven points, but they’re unbeaten in their last five. It’s at least going a lot better than it looked like it might go at the start of the year.
What happened?: Another week, another explosion of goals for RSL. That’s two straight wins.
So, did we learn anything?: I don’t think so (road games are hard), but it’s a good sign for RSL that they’ve woken up in attack over the last couple of weeks. It may not be all that sustainable, but it can’t hurt.
What happened?: The Galaxy started Chicharito and Dejan Joveljic up top and it seemed to go pretty well.
So, did we learn anything?: The thing everyone said they should do is at least a decent idea and maybe even a good idea. The Galaxy are back on track. At least for a week. Austin on the other hand… it hasn’t been fun in 2023.
What happened?: The ball rolled out to Albert Rusnak at the top of the box and that was that.
So, did we learn anything?: Nah. Seattle beating Minnesota is business as usual. It’s happened 11 times now.
