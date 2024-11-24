Your Sunday Kickoff: More Conference Semis today! Orlando face Atlanta, Galaxy welcome Minnesota

Felipe Carballo hit one that kept rising until it hit the back of the net, and Dante Vanzeir added a second via set piece moments later to tilt the scales in New York Red Bulls’ favor for good. New York City FC created plenty of opportunities to get back in the game, but Carlos Coronel wouldn’t let them. New York is red again, and the Red Bulls will face the winner of Orlando City-Atlanta United for a shot at MLS Cup.

New York got the job done in exactly the way you would expect. They won 50-50 ball after 50-50 ball in NYCFC’s half and won a couple of pinball moments. If you win those moments where the ball is bouncing around with no real purpose on the Citi Field pitch, you normally have a great shot at winning the game.

The first moment came on Carballo’s goal. A goal kick from Coronel ended up near the top of the box and came out to Carballo, who, to his full credit, thumped the ever-living hell out of it. The second moment came on a corner that bounced around and fell to Vanzeir, who sent it home at the far post.

NYCFC were able to pile on chances after that but couldn’t find a breakthrough, creating 2.8 xG worth of chances but never got back in it. That’s just how things can go in a single-elimination playoff game. Tactics and all that are great, but sometimes you score a banger off a second ball, score a cluster goal off a corner, and that’s that.