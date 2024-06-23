Your Sunday Kickoff: LA teams continue to dominate the West, Revs stay hot 

After tying the record on Wednesday, Kei Kamara scored the 146th goal of his MLS career to pass Landon Donovan as the second-highest goalscorer in league history on Saturday night.

The US men’s national team face Bolivia tonight in their first match of the tournament. Kickoff is set for 6 pm ET on FOX, TUDN, and Univision.

They’re already well on their way to outperforming expectations during this run. If that continues, they could find themselves in the driver's seat at the top of the West by the time we hit Leagues Cup. It’s a big ask. But they just pulled off one of the most impressive results of the season.

A six-point week against New York City and RSL is about as good as it’s going to get for any team in MLS this year. Despite missing Riqui Puig for the last three games, the Galaxy have followed up their loss to Chicago with three consecutive wins. Now, they have three more games left in what’s the most important stretch of their season. They’ll face San Jose in a Cali Clasico on Saturday, then prepare for LAFC at the Rose Bowl on July 4. They’ve got Minnesota after that.

Chicho Arango left the match just 21 minutes in after a head-to-head collision resulted in a laceration that needed 20 stitches. RSL were fighting uphill from there, but still largely controlled the match until Gabriel Pec found a sliver of space at the top of the box in the 74th minute. Pec gave LA the lead and the Galaxy held on for a massive win that put them equal on points with LAFC and RSL at the top of the West.

Don’t let the Revs get hot?????

Make it four-straight wins for New England, a team that looked on track to be one of the single worst in MLS history a few weeks ago. You don’t need to understand how or why this is happening, you only need to sit back and appreciate it. Were they outshot and outcreated? Maybe. Did they face a Cincy team starting two fullbacks as center backs in a back three? Sure, but what’s your point? Have they faced teams in pretty optimal scenarios where their opponents are either just not that good at soccer, traveled across the country, or were missing multiple key players? Well, why do you gotta go pointing that out and ruining everyone’s good time?

Anyway, Giacomo Vrioni had a brace for New England and, man, it just doesn’t matter how these wins are coming, the Revs had seven whole points four games ago. You take what you can get. Now they’re 12th in the East and two points out of a playoff spot. They were always too talented to be quite so bad. It’s nice to see them putting it together. We’ll see how long it holds up.