Second to one! Kei Kamara moves ahead of Landon Donovan on MLS all-time goals list

“I hope it makes a lot of people happy. I know it makes my friends and family happy because they're the ones that have been counting the goals all these years and they get to text me. I see their texts, how happy they are,” Kamara said of his historic goal.

“But Landon is the greatest American soccer player to ever live, so for my name to be called next to his for this long, it was an honor. It's still always going to be next to Landon – I mean the [MLS MVP] trophy is named after him. So when I get to be mentioned next to a great soccer player like that, it's kind of cool and I'm a fan.”