Second to one! Kei Kamara moves ahead of Landon Donovan on MLS all-time goals list

A record-breaking week for Kei Kamara!
After tying the record on Wednesday, Kamara scored the 146th goal of his MLS career to pass Landon Donovan as the second-highest goalscorer in league history on Saturday night.
“I hope it makes a lot of people happy. I know it makes my friends and family happy because they're the ones that have been counting the goals all these years and they get to text me. I see their texts, how happy they are,” Kamara said of his historic goal.
“But Landon is the greatest American soccer player to ever live, so for my name to be called next to his for this long, it was an honor. It's still always going to be next to Landon – I mean the [MLS MVP] trophy is named after him. So when I get to be mentioned next to a great soccer player like that, it's kind of cool and I'm a fan.”
Wondo next?
Kamara’s 33rd-minute, record-breaking strike came in LAFC's 6-2 rout of the San Jose Earthquakes in nearly identical fashion to the record-tying goal in Austin three days prior from a towering header. The only difference is now only one man in MLS history has scored more goals than Kamara.
The 39-year-old stands 25 goals behind all-time leading MLS goalscorer Chris Wondolowski. But as he finds form for his 11th MLS team, anything is possible for Kamara.
“I don’t want to pass Wondo!” Kamara laughed. “Being in California and growing up here, I remember going to Cal State Dominguez Hills and I was one year behind Chris Wondolowski, who was at Chico State. For him to be in the league where we actually ended up playing in Houston together, that was when we started having this brotherhood.
"... He just kept setting the bar higher and higher for me every year and I said to him, ‘You keep going, I'm just going to be right behind you.’ So to be one and two, it's just a dream. People are going to say go chase him, but I just want to be one and two.”
Player
Goals
1. Chris Wondolowski
171
2. Kei Kamara
146
3. Landon Donovan
145
4. Jeff Cunningham
134
5. Jaime Moreno
133