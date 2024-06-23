Matchday

Cucho Hernández eyes Golden Boot race with latest hat trick for Crew

Ben Steiner

As if there was ever any doubt, Cucho Hernández is back.

After overcoming a back injury, the Columbus Crew's star striker scored for his third-straight game, netting a hat trick in Saturday's comfortable 4-0 win over Sporting Kansas City. The Colombian's outburst brought him to nine goals on the season and five in his last three matches.

While Real Salt Lake’s Cristian "Chicho" Arango's 16 goals may be well on top of the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race, Hernández is back in form and making a midseason chase for the title.

He also made a bit of history, becoming the fifth active MLS player to record at least three hat tricks in his career - all three of which came in his last 20 regular season games.

Cucho erupted for 16 goals and 11 assists last year and earned MLS Cup 2023 Most Valuable Player presented by Audi honors as his game-opening penalty kick sparked a 2-1 Crew win over LAFC.

MLS 2024 Golden Boot presented by Audi race
PLAYER
GOALS
ASSISTS
1. Cristian Arango - Real Salt Lake
16
10
2. Christian Benteke - D.C. United
14
2
3. Denis Bouanga - LAFC
13
8
4. Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF
12
13
5. Luis Suarez - Inter Miami CF
12
5
6. Dejan Joveljic - LA Galaxy
11
5
7. Rafael Navarro - Colorado Rapids
11
3
8. Andrés Goméz - Real Salt Lake
10
7
9. Dániel Gazdag - Philadelphia Union
10
1
10. Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati
9
15
11. Djordje Mihailovic - Colorado Rapids
9
8
12. Mateusz Bogusz - LAFC
9
5
13 Lewis Morgan - New York Red Bulls
9
4
14. Ryan Gauld - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
9
4
14. Felipe Mora - Portland Timbers
9
3
16. Cucho Hernandez - Columbus Crew
9
2

Note: The first Golden Boot tiebreaker is assists, followed by the player with the fewest minutes played.

Ben Steiner
@BenSteiner00
