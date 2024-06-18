Matchday

USA vs. Bolivia: How to watch, stream Copa América Group C game

The US men's national team begin their Copa América campaign Sunday against Bolivia, further laying the groundwork for co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

How to watch & stream

  • English: FOX
  • Spanish: TUDN, Univision

When

  • Sunday, June 23 | 6 pm ET/3 pm PT

Where

  • AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

After this match at AT&T Stadium, both sides will face Panama and Uruguay in Group C action. The top two teams per group make the knockout stages.

This US-based, expanded Copa América features 10 Conmebol sides and six Concacaf qualifiers. Teams are chasing a spot in the July 14 final, held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

USA

Based on pre-Copa América friendlies, which version of the USMNT shows up? The one that suffered a 5-1 defeat to Colombia or battled mighty Brazil to a 1-1 draw?

The latter result suggests head coach Gregg Berhalter's team took the Colombia wake-up call seriously. Christian Pulisic's free-kick equalizer and Matt Turner's 11 saves made the difference vs. Brazil, going blow for blow with the five-time World Cup champions.

Now, three points are a must. Bolivia represent the USMNT's easiest Group C encounter, and the last matchup with Uruguay should be tricky.

This USMNT roster features three MLS players, with FC Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson the most likely to see serious minutes. Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson and Nashville SC fullback Shaq Moore are also on the squad.

Bolivia

Bolivia are the lowest-ranked team (per FIFA) at Copa América, widely viewed as South America's weakest team.

Head coach Antônio Carlos Zago is trying to change that perception, but La Verde haven't qualified for the World Cup since 1994. They've advanced beyond the Copa América group stage once since 1997.

While Bolivia's roster has no MLS presence, history aficionados will fondly remember when D.C. United legends Marco Etcheverry and Jaime Moreno were key.

One more note: The USMNT have won their last two matchups against Bolivia by a combined 7-0 score.

