USA vs. Bolivia: How to watch, stream Copa América Group C game

The US men's national team begin their Copa América campaign Sunday against Bolivia, further laying the groundwork for co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This US-based, expanded Copa América features 10 Conmebol sides and six Concacaf qualifiers. Teams are chasing a spot in the July 14 final, held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

After this match at AT&T Stadium, both sides will face Panama and Uruguay in Group C action. The top two teams per group make the knockout stages.

Based on pre-Copa América friendlies, which version of the USMNT shows up? The one that suffered a 5-1 defeat to Colombia or battled mighty Brazil to a 1-1 draw?

The latter result suggests head coach Gregg Berhalter's team took the Colombia wake-up call seriously. Christian Pulisic's free-kick equalizer and Matt Turner's 11 saves made the difference vs. Brazil, going blow for blow with the five-time World Cup champions.